(Bloomberg) -- “The Power of the Dog” is leading the Oscar race with 12 nominations, spanning cinematography, directing and all four acting categories. The western, which was directed by Jane Campion and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, could be Netflix Inc.’s first win for best picture.

For Iain Canning, the joint managing director of See-Saw Films and one of the movie’s producers, it’s a familiar position. In 2011, Canning won the coveted best picture award for “The King’s Speech.” In 2017, he celebrated a nomination for “Lion.”

Canning, a 42-year-old Briton, calls the prestigious recognition of “The Power of the Dog” an “amazing moment,” especially considering that production on the film was initially shut down in March 2020 amid the early days of Covid lockdowns in New Zealand.

Beyond awards season, See-Saw Films is poised for a big 2022 thanks, in part, to its expanding TV business. Its British espionage series “Slow Horses,” starring Gary Oldman, and its period drama “The Essex Serpent,” featuring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston, are coming to Apple TV+, marking the arrival of some of the tech giant’s first European commissions. See-Saw Film’s “Heartstopper,” an LGBTQ love story, will be making it debut on Netflix.

Canning founded the production company in 2008 with joint managing director Emile Sherman, who is based out of Sydney. On the eve of the Bafta awards on Sunday, from his offices in East London, Canning spoke to Bloomberg News about working with streamers, the growing competition for content and the shift to more diverse storytelling.

How did you know “The Power of the Dog” was special?

I read the book and knew we had to make it. We would have made anything Jane Campion wanted to make, but we definitely felt we had hit the creative jackpot with this novel that was not widely known or a hit in the author’s lifetime.

How did Netflix come aboard?

We developed this through BBC Films, and we went to Cannes in 2019 with our sales division, Cross-City. We went to sell the film and had a lot of interest but went with Netflix because of their model. Rather than looking at Jane Campion’s previous work or box office, Netflix could look at the script and the package of Benedict Cumberbatch being attached and be ambitious. Jane felt safe and comfortable with them. It would be a new journey, but something she wanted to do.

Clearly, the industry has changed a lot since you won best picture for “The King’s Speech” in 2011. What are some of the biggest adjustments?

Television is obviously a shift. We got lucky when we did “Top of the Lake” in 2013 because three or four years later the film business got scared about film being the only model for a company and raced to move to television. And we went creatively into television earlier than that. We went into it through Jane Campion. So it’s full circle in many ways.

The evolution of who is telling the stories and the evolution of the streamers and their appetite for risk-taking have probably been the two biggest shifts.

What kind of demand are you seeing from streamers right now?

Every one of these platforms has types of material that they’re showing and have to keep subscribers with new material. We’ve got two shows with Apple currently. We’ve got a show with Netflix, we’re making a film for Amazon. So across the board, we’re feeling the appetite.

How about in terms of who is telling these stories? We’ve seen people calling for more diverse stories made by women and filmmakers of color.

Jane was the storyteller on “Top of the Lake.” And we have made a show for AMC (Networks) called “Firebite” out of Australia, with Warwick Thornton, one of the most significant indigenous storytellers there. Do you want me to tell you what the show is about?

Sure.

Imagine Britain’s arrival in Australia—if, with the British, they had brought vampires. So it’s a genre, very rock-and-roll piece where indigenous people have had to become vampire hunters in order to survive. It’s a sort of alternative future. The series is from an authentic voice that says something very specific about the world, but with a fresh viewpoint that, sadly, hasn’t been given the podium before.

Does streaming help with telling more diverse stories as opposed to a fixed number of hours on linear television?

I think that comes out of audience appetite. But the two things are beneficial for each other.

With people wanting content that reflects them and their lives?

Yes. Our show “Heartstopper” is LGBTQ. It’s aimed at a younger audience for Netflix and is giving really positive representations of queer love that aren’t normally offered to the age group of the people in the show. So that’s been super important to us, as well as making indigenous work as an Australian company. And Jane Campion is one of the top people in the field. But we’ve got other projects with female filmmakers. It’s been exciting to see the opportunities now because I’ve been in the business long enough to know that hasn’t always been the case.

Apple just had its first real breakout hit with “Ted Lasso.” Do you feel like your new shows with Apple can have that level of success?

I think Jay Hunt’s era of making great shows is just beginning. From a U.K. and European perspective, we were one of the first ones to get the green light. I feel there’s real ambition. There’s a real appetite to tell European and British stories. And I think Jay is very much at the forefront of that. We were lucky and feel very loved by Apple that we were trusted to be one of the first producers for them. It’s going to be an exciting time to have two projects that are part of this first year of new commissioning coming out.

The AMC theater chain is charging more for “The Batman” in the U.S. Do you think that’s the future with mixed or sliding pricing models?

It’s too soon to say. We make films mainly for older audiences, so it’s important for us that they feel safe enough to come back to theaters.

(This interview was edited for brevity and clarity).

