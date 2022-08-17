Aug 17, 2022
The Pursuit of Crypto Happiness: Wen Lambo?
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- There’s a scene in the 2006 film “The Pursuit of Happyness” where Actor Will Smith plays a single father, broke and homeless, looking for a fresh start. As he wanders around New York City’s financial district, he comes across a stranger stepping out of a Red Ferrari.
Smith says: “I just have two questions for you. What do you do, and how do you do it?” The guy replies, with a confident smile, “I am a stock broker.”
If the movie were made within the last couple of years, that stock broker might be a crypto bro. And the Ferrari might be a Lamborghini.
For years, many crypto investors have been consumed by a single, persistent question as they’ve watched the prices of coins rise and fall, especially as of late: Wen Lambo?
Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller & Crypto VC Peter Saddington join this episode to discuss all your burning questions about one of the most visible status-symbols of crypto.
