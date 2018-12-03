Subscribe to Prognosis on Apple Podcasts

Researchers and pharmaceutical companies have poured time and money into developing an effective drug to combat obesity. But time and again, the drugs have failed to deliver. In episode five of Prognosis, Bloomberg's James Paton talks to scientists on the cutting edge of weight-loss research, and the companies that may finally be close to finding a medical solution to the obesity crisis.

