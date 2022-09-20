Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden and Norway are home to some of the most abundant energy sources in the world — including geothermal, wind and hydro electricity.

Which helps explain why these countries have been becoming so attractive to Bitcoin miners. Unfortunately for those miners, the combination of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine along with rising inflation and environmental factors like drought, are curbing the availability of cheap electricity in these Nordic regions. Miners in some of these areas could even be regulated out of the market.

So miners are on the move again, forever chasing that combination of abundant electricity for relatively low prices. This time, they’re heading north of the Arctic Circle. Bloomberg Editor Lars Paulsson joins this episode to discuss what’s happening in the region.

