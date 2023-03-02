(Bloomberg) -- Cars that can sense anger. Laptops that know if you’re bored. Can a new wave of artificial intelligence really read emotions as well as or better than humans? And if it can, what will that mean for everyday life and for privacy, from your home and workplace to everywhere in between?

In the second episode of The Future With Hannah Fry, mathematician and writer Hannah Fry drops in on a Scottish pig farm where scientists are analyzing porcine expressions, and the tech mecca of Silicon Valley where an entrepreneur could soon give auto insurers new reasons to raise your rates.

By revealing how emotional recognition technology is creeping into our lives, Fry asks what unforeseen effects it might bring. Would you want an algorithm deciding whether you get a job, or even go to jail?

In many ways, that future is already here.

