(Bloomberg) -- Over eight episodes, the star-studded cast of the Apple TV+ series Extrapolations grapples with an increasingly dire future as climate change transforms a 2037 existence resembling our own into a 2070 dystopia, where oxygen-toting denizens subsist on a diet of kelp.

The interconnected episodes feature Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Sienna Miller, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton and other A-list actors, whose characters must navigate a world of wildfires and submerged cities while addressing big themes like species extinction, geoengineering and corporate ecocide.

It’s the future scientists have long warned us about. But what packs the biggest emotional punch in Extrapolations are the show’s smaller moments that illustrate life in this possible reality. A child plays with stuffed animals as each toy narrates its own demise: “The humpback whale went extinct in 2046. The African elephant went extinct in 2040. The polar bear went extinct in 2043.” In 2066, a woman tells her partner, “You should go outside today. It’s safe.” Four years later, a different woman answers a question about how she ended up in San Francisco, saying, “The last heat wave wiped out my family and most of my friends. I was a massage therapist in Burbank when there was a Burbank.”

At the Bloomberg Green Summit in New York City on Wednesday, Extrapolations creator Scott Z. Burns and executive producer Dorothy Fortenberry talked to Bloomberg senior executive editor John Fraher about the first climate-themed television series. The following Q&A has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Bloomberg Green: It feels like there are 100 hospital shows, like there are 100 police procedural shows. So why is it that up until now we really haven’t had any shows about climate change?

Dorothy Fortenberry: I think part of it is because people who really didn't want a fast green-energy transition spent a lot of time and money making the question for 20 years, “Do you believe in climate change?” Our whole understanding of how we talk about climate change was really framed by this notion that it is controversial and unknowable, when in fact, it is happening. There are a million stories you can tell, but you have to accept the premise to begin with, that it is real.

Scott Z. Burns: I think for us, the exercise was no longer, “How do you deal with climate deniers?” Now, what we were more interested in was, “How do we live through this? What is it like? What does it look like to raise your child? What does it look like to go to work in the morning?” And so we wanted to go from this question of “is there climate change or not” to “this is something we're all living with, so let's start telling stories about it.”

Bloomberg Green: Was it a problem for you to persuade the potential funders, to show that that actually no, this can be really interesting?

Burns: Apple was not the only buyer that responded to our pitch; there were actually three really legit buyers. And there were two other streamers that expressed a lot of interest but were developing climate shows of their own.

Fortenberry: We're currently living in a 1.1-degree Celsius, climate-changed world. We know for a fact, because of our lives, that people living with climate change go to bars, tell jokes, have fights with their parents, have sex. So the idea that a TV show about climate change would just be a bunch of people looking at a graph and frowning is not true.

Burns: Dorothy is fond of saying — and I’ve stolen it so many times — that it’s the shows that pretend that the climate isn’t changed, and the ones that manage to ignore it season after season, those are actually the science-fiction shows.

Bloomberg Green: One of the distinctive and much-commented-on aspects of the show is the star-studded cast. How was it getting everyone to sign on?

Burns: I hope part of the reason that they said yes was because they care about this issue as passionately as Dorothy and I do. But I also hope that like any piece of entertainment, and any character they’re going to play, they saw something on the page that they wanted to inhabit.

Bloomberg Green: I couldn't help but think that through the course of the eight episodes, there’s a certain skepticism in the show about technology and about entrepreneurs. One of the villains is this nefarious billionaire or trillionaire. Is that at a fair reading?

Fortenberry: We’re asking, “Are the institutions that we built as a society capable of responding and capable of using technology and using entrepreneurship, but not being overwhelmed by it?” I don't think we're saying that we need to return to a pre-industrial lifestyle and live in a tent to solve climate change. But I also think we're saying that anything, whether it's nuclear fission or a steam engine, technology can be deployed by good and evil people to commit good and evil acts.

Bloomberg Green: I think the closing line in the show was, “The problem was never technology, it’s ourselves.” What feelings and thoughts are you trying to arouse in the viewer?

Fortenberry: Our hope is that seeing this type of future gives us the courage to have the conversations that allow us to begin the processes to make other choices so that by the time we arrive in 2059, people watch the show and go, “That’s so off-base.” That would be fabulous.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.