(Bloomberg) -- In this episode of Prognosis, Bloomberg explores the secrets behind the elderly residents of Molochio. In this small Calabrian town in Italy’s far south, living to extreme old age isn’t all that uncommon. And food just might have everything to do with it.

Fasting studies suggest the practice can improve your health and lifespan. But one hurdle remains—few people want to do it. Now medical experts are looking for ways to mimic the fasting state, without actually fasting.

