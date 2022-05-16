(Bloomberg) -- Gucci is arguably one of the most recognizable names in luxury, but how that famous name got that way is a century-long saga. It stretches from the blossoming of a retail empire that eventually spanned the globe to overexposure and a bitter family battle that almost destroyed it all. It’s a story with all the twists and turns of a Hollywood thriller. But the real story of Gucci and the wildly successful Italian family for whom the brand was named is much more complicated. While indeed a tale of greed, backstabbing and even murder, it’s also a clinic on the critical decisions behind building and maintaining a multibillion-dollar icon known the world over. In part one of “House of Gucci,” Bloomberg Storylines talks to the people who were there when it all happened.

