(Bloomberg) -- During the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, fact-checking and warning labels by big social media platforms prompted some users to try alternative apps like Parler, which promise less content moderation. But the Jan. 6 insurrection, Parler’s use by the mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol and its central role in the criminal investigation that followed proved its undoing. Building a successful social media platform is an increasingly unforgiving business endeavor. On this episode Bloomberg’s The Breakdown, we explore how sites like Parler face an uphill battle in an environment where giants like Twitter and Facebook hold sway. Watch More: How Lies and Algorithms Fueled the U.S. Capitol Insurrection

