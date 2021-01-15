(Bloomberg) -- In federal departments across Washington and the warrens of the West Wing, the question hangs in the air: Just how bad is the Scarlet T going to look?

From cabinet secretaries to junior staffers, hundreds have come and gone during the tumultuous years of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Among those left at its chaotic end -- some of whom may have dreamed of a lucrative spin through the revolving door to corporate America -- there’s worry about lingering stains from working for the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, all while many companies are backing away from politics.

Interviews with experts and people inside the White House reveal a two-pronged reality: Top officials will likely come out just fine on the other end, but some junior staffers are struggling.

“People manage to navigate these situations much more effectively than it might seem,” said Michael Maslansky, chief executive officer of communications firm maslansky + partners. “That said, some will find it easier than others.”

Where prominent figures like Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and his deputy Dan Scavino might land is the subject of speculation. Executive recruiters say some major corporations may be reluctant to bring them on after the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol. Industries such as tech that may come under scrutiny by the incoming administration will likely avoid hiring from Trump’s ranks.

But the reality, they say, is this: Those already wealthy, like Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, don’t have to worry. The nation may have cleaved itself into red America and a blue America, but connections and money still talk in the business world. Decades ago, former cabinet secretaries such as George Schulz and Henry Kissinger moved to high-profile jobs, never mind the resignation of their old boss, President Richard Nixon.

“There’s only one party in Manhattan -- the green party. And by green, I mean money,” said Gene Grabowski, a partner at communications firm kglobal in Washington.

Senior Trump officials who had established brands before they entered the administration will pivot back more easily, said Maxwell Palmer, an assistant professor at Boston University. One example is Elaine Chao, who resigned as Transportation Secretary on Jan. 7. Her service under President George W. Bush and on boards still will count, he said.

That’s been true of those who left the administration much earlier. Former economic adviser Gary Cohn, known for his leadership role at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., was recently named vice chairman of IBM. Jim Mattis, the former secretary of defense and a retired U.S. Marine Corps four-star general, is a director at General Dynamics Corp. John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, sits on the board of Caliburn International Corp.

Some have gone back to their old employers. Dina Powell, who was at Goldman Sachs before being tapped as deputy national security adviser, is back at the bank. Don McGahn, the former White House counsel, has returned to law firm Jones Day.

“Some boards will say no, and some will be too risk-averse,” but Mnuchin’s Rolodex and access are “too valuable” not to consider him, said Patricia Lenkov, president at Agility Executive Search. Experienced officials with corporate acumen will always be valuable, even now, according to Robert Travis, a managing partner with executive recruiter Boyden.

Further down the ranks, job searches aren’t going as well. Some junior staffers are incensed with the president and view themselves as being punished for sticking it out until the end of his term, according to people familiar with the matter. One administration official complained that those who stayed on now carry the “Scarlet T.” Others said they’ve had offers withdrawn.

Last week’s events will likely leave at least an asterisk on the resumes of those who stayed, said Patrick Gray, a recruiter at Raines International Inc. who places senior government officials in corporate roles.

As one former White House official put it: In Washington, nothing matters more than power and access. Now, the Republican stock is in a slump with the party losing both the presidency and Senate majority. They likely will find jobs, but big paychecks may be out of reach — at least for a while.Ethics restrictions can limit staffers from negotiating new jobs before they’ve formally left the administration. One aide pointed to the case of Darleen Druyun, who went to prison because she negotiated a job at Boeing when she was still head of procurement for the Air Force. Aides can begin a full job search at noon on Jan. 20.

Several younger staffers have gone to work for Republican members of Congress. Alex Latcham, Trump’s deputy director of political affairs, is returning to Iowa to focus on political consulting and public relations, according to two people familiar his plans. Some campaign aides are seeking jobs with former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s digital media company.

Others are staying within the Trump political fold. Former Director of White House Management Marcia Lee Kelly plans to work for Melania Trump. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to the president’s chief of staff, intends to work for Donald Trump in a post-White House role. Paul Teller, the vice president's director of strategic initiatives, is “remaining on Team Pence,” he said in a note to conservative allies.

While many have found hiring slow because of the pandemic, a few have landed corporate jobs, including Jalen Drummond, an assistant White House press secretary who will be a spokesman for government contractor Leidos Holdings Inc.

A former top White House official said Trump administration members have also called him asking for help getting jobs. For now, at least, the sentiment runs clearly against them.

