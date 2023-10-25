(Bloomberg) -- Buffalo Trace has already solidified its spot atop the mountain of ultra premium American whiskey. The legendary Frankfort, Kentucky distillery is responsible for virtually all of the category’s most coveted releases: Pappy Van Winkle, WL Weller, Blanton’s and its annual Antique Collection.

On Oct. 25, it adds another name to the list of frustratingly allocated offerings: Eagle Rare 25. It won’t come cheap—or easy. Only 200 bottles in total will hit shelves this November.

A 25-year-old whiskey might seem impressive at first glance. In the realm of scotch and Japanese single malt, a quarter-century of maturation typically produces liquids of exceptional depth and complexity.

But to a bourbon aficionado, such an extended age is a red flag. That’s because, unlike its foreign counterparts, bourbon must be aged in new, charred oak. Any seasoned producer—even the person responsible for Eagle Rare 25—will admit that the extraction of flavor from those sorts of barrels tends to peak at around 10 to 13 years.

“When aging bourbon, especially in Kentucky, hot temperatures and high humidity result in the wood from the barrel extracting more flavor into the whiskey,” says Harlen Wheatley, master distiller for Buffalo Trace. “Over long durations of time, this can often leave the whiskey tasting over-oaked, astringent and dry.”

It’s the main reason you don’t see many 25-year-old bourbons on the market today. But Wheatley and his team of whiskey makers have a secret weapon. It’s called Warehouse P.

“Warehouse P began as an experiment to see if we could favorably extend the age and further improve the taste of our bourbons, taking into account the realities of our environment in Kentucky at Buffalo Trace Distillery,” says Wheatley.

More accurately, it’s a temperature-controlled warehouse within a warehouse, where Wheatley tinkers with humidity and lighting levels applied to some 400 casks. Although Buffalo Trace withholds the exact temperature of the space as a proprietary detail, walking into it feels not unlike entering a refrigerator on its energy-saving setting.

Some may contend that the warehouse ultimately strips the liquid of its provenance: If you’re not going to subject maturing bourbon to the hot, humid summers and cold, parched winters of Bluegrass country, is it even a Kentucky straight bourbon anymore? But legally, it still is.

And for Eagle Rare 25, it’s hard to argue with the performance-enhancing results of the methodology.

Tasting Notes

We managed to score an advance taste. The maroon-ish liquid glides into the glass with a blooming bouquet of maraschino cherry. It paints the front of the palate with more dark candied fruit, which resolves into peanut brittle and toffee, ultimately accompanied by a lasting push of dried ginger and clove. It’s rich in mouthfeel and minimal in heat, bottled at 101-proof.

“As the first release to come from Warehouse P, we closely monitored the whiskey while it aged, tasting frequently against a control sample from pre-Warehouse P aging,” Wheatley describes of the process. “The impact over time due to extended aging and optimally mature whiskey has resulted in a uniquely smooth and complex bourbon with deep, mature flavors around every corner.”

Eagle Rare 25 is set to retail at $10,000 a bottle. It boasts all the packaging flourishes you’d expect from such a costly offering. Inside a dark wooden box, the liquid is held by a silver-swaddled crystal decanter. The metallic elements are fashioned to look like the feathers of its namesake bird.

And yet no amount of presentation can mitigate the price tag. Pappy Van Winkle 23—the elder statesman of that notoriously elusive line of bourbons—enters the market each year at a paltry $300. Once the secondary market has its way with it, bottles are difficult to find at 10 times that. Prior to this release, the oldest Eagle Rare was a 20-year-old expression, which initially retailed two years ago at $2,000. Today, online retailers comfortably command $14,000 for a bottle of it.

One day the notion of a $10,000 bottle of Eagle Rare 25 may seem quaint. The demonstrable success of Warehouse P suggests you won’t have to wait long for more ultra-aged American whiskey.

