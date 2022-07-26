(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Prognosis (Spotify) Subscribe to Prognosis (Apple Podcasts)

We all think we know the basics of weight loss. It’s all about consuming fewer calories than you burn. Eat less, move more. Calories in, calories out.

But the weight loss equation, it turns out, isn’t quite so simple. At Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, about 200 scientists are hard at work on things like the secrets of shedding pounds—secrets that still mostly elude us.

At Pennington, researchers can prepare you a calorically-precise lunch, tell you how many calories you burn a minute and break down how much of your body is fat versus muscle and bone. With tools like these, researchers hope to not only understand weight loss, but how our biology and the environment around us can make weight loss extremely difficult.

In this episode of “Losing It,” we break down the science of why it’s so hard to lose weight. We’ll also talk to members of the National Weight Control Registry, a research study devoted to the investigation of people who do manage to keep weight off in the long term. It turns out that it requires a lot of sacrifice and discipline—like keeping your favorite snacks locked in a safe. Listen to the episode here.

