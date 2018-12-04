Subscribe to Decrypted on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Decrypted on Pocket Casts

(Bloomberg) -- When Theo Patt was 15 he built a software program that displayed his Google location data on a map online. For the teenager, it was a sentimental keepsake. But since then, hundreds of thousands of people have used it—often in ways Theo never intended. This week on Decrypted, Bloomberg Technology's Alistair Barr and Pia Gadkari explore the myriad secrets that our location data can reveal and some of the ways it can be used against us.

Want to hear more? Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and Pocket Casts for new episodes every week. Decrypted is a podcast that uncovers the hidden projects, quiet rivalries and uncomfortable truths in the global technology industry.

To contact the authors of this story: Pia Gadkari in New York at pgadkari@bloomberg.netAlistair Barr in San Francisco at abarr18@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anne Vandermey at avandermey@bloomberg.net, Magnus Henriksson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.