(Bloomberg Markets) -- In the Counting House, Gary Sernovitz’s third novel, the chief investment officer at a midsize college endowment ticks off some of his time-tested hacks for judging the hedge fund, private equity and venture managers who come through his offices pitching their talent. Impressive golf scores? Pass. French cuffs? Pass. Primary home in Florida? Hard pass. And then there’s the cellphone lock screen. “If it’s a picture of the manager, alone, finishing the San Diego Marathon or reeling in a tarpon, and if I find out that that guy has your standard hedge fund four-pack of children … life is too short,” the unnamed CIO says.

It’s a bit of an inside joke for Sernovitz, who’s spent the past two decades running investor relations at Lime Rock Partners, a smallish private equity firm. That and a previous stint at Goldman Sachs means he’s well versed in the characters who populate Wall Street—the eggheads, the narcissists and the hard-charging, profane investment bankers. “I joke I’m like the stableboy in the world of finance, writing about the jockeys,” he says in an interview.

Sernovitz, whose latest book was released in November, set out to write a story about an endowment CIO who’s put up disappointing returns for the past three years after a long string of top performance. In the weeks before his returns become public to the administration and the trustees, the CIO experiences waves of self-doubt as he tries to get the portfolio back on track. He’s worried about his job, his standing with his staff, his very purpose in life. And he’s extremely disappointed in his failure to provide the $264 million he needs to produce to meet scholarship demands and fund new buildings “that look like Apple stores.”

Most books that include hedge fund managers are just a way to write about rich people, fancy apartments, drugs and mistresses, Sernovitz says: “It was hugely important to me that investing be the fabric of the novel, not the backdrop.” His goal was to relate what people in finance do every day in a way that is “relevant, thought-­provoking and funny.” He hopes it’ll also prove entertaining for laypeople, including those who write large tuition checks to their kids’ schools.

Sernovitz says it isn’t a satire but rather a “comedy of forgiveness.” He wanted to convey something serious and important about big-money investing and to explore some of the fundamental arguments that preoccupy its practitioners: active versus passive management, the efficacy of the endowment investment model—which has driven some of the world’s richest institutions into increasingly esoteric investments—and the role of dumb luck.

The protagonist spends his days in meetings with an assortment of managers, in everything from real estate to cannabis companies to private equity, who all are certain they have an edge. Many don’t. In a meeting with a lower-middle-market private credit manager, he points out that every decade people come around selling safe debt investments with high returns, and every decade “an extinction event” comes that wipes them out.

The CIO’s role, he tells a young job applicant, is to slot into the portfolio “the least creepish cream of the crop,” and to be vigilant when a manager needs to be replaced because “their blind-spotted brilliance” is no longer working. There is always a queue of new managers who, “deep in their hearts, believe it’s their divine right to become billionaires,” and who the CIO says will also disappoint one day “by being humanly fallible, limited and leaving too much to luck.” Investing is hard—a few bad decisions can make the difference between being a genius and a loser.

To tie up many of his observations about modern investing, Sernovitz “reverse-engineered” what he imagined would be the perfect investor, a character named Michael Hermann, who’s the most famous alumnus of the CIO’s school, with an outstanding investment record and a net worth of $11 billion. All he does right, Sernovitz says, is what everyone else does wrong, “but the irony is he’s a monster—he’s inhuman.” Hermann doesn’t use adverbs when he speaks and doesn’t have any outside interests, so he can focus full time on markets. He manages mostly his own money and forbids the few clients he keeps from contacting him.

Hermann stresses that extreme success usually makes people less good at their jobs. Their firms make less money as they gather assets, and the founders lose focus as they explore other interests. He name-checks Paul Singer on politics, Ken Griffin on buying a $200 million-plus apartment in Manhattan, anyone who buys a sports team (it “combines their need to compete on things that cannot matter and to purchase interesting non-White acquaintances”), or those who seek to be a public figure or a public intellectual ( Bill Ackman, Ray Dalio) or to put their names on buildings ( Steve Schwarzman).

For Sernovitz, besides giving him “a little license to throw contempt around at people who are much more successful at this endeavor than I am,” the differences in outlook between his main characters point to a key theme. Quoting Leonard Bernstein (he’d just seen Maestro), he says, “a work of art does not answer questions, it provokes them; and its essential meaning is in the tension between the contradictory answers.”

Hermann, he says, lives by the idea that “none of you should be doing anything if you can’t do it like me.” For the CIO, “we live in a messy, contingent world, and if we try our best that’s all we can do.”

Burton, a senior reporter for Bloomberg, covers hedge funds in New York.

