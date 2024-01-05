(Bloomberg) -- Last year was a big one for show-stopping hotel openings in Europe. There was Richard Branson’s sweeping coastal estate Son Bunyola, on the Spanish island of Mallorca and the £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) transformation of the Old War Office into the Raffles London at the OWO. This year could prove just as interesting.

London will continue to be in focus with the latest debut from the Maybourne Hotel Group, owner of luxury icon Claridge’s. Called the Emory, it’s an all-suite offering in Knightsbridge with a restaurant from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Rates for suites start at £2,000 a night, making the Emory among the most expensive stays in London. The Mandarin Oriental Group will also open its second London property in tony Hanover Square in the heart of Mayfair.

Elsewhere in Europe, Rosewood just opened a hotel in Munich, a city that hasn’t had significant luxury openings in a decade, and the brand is heading to Amsterdam with a renovation of an historic building that used to house the city’s Palace of Justice. One of the most noteworthy openings in Greece isn’t on Santorini or Mykonos but instead on the quiet shores of the small island Folegandros. The hotel Gundari will feature a cliff-edge subterranean spa with sea views.

Here are the seven places we’re most excited to see open their doors in Europe this year, in order of their anticipated debuts—though those dates might change.

The Emory

When: AprilWhere: Knightsbridge, London

The newest project from the Maybourne Hotel Group may be its most ambitious. The Emory will comprise 60 suites, and each floor will feature different renowned designers such as André Fu, Rémi Tessier and Pierre-Yves Rochon. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be bringing his abc brand from New York to London for the first time. The hotel will also have a four-floor spa and a 360-degree, guest-only roof terrace with views over Hyde Park. Rates start at £2,000.

One&Only Kea Island

When: MayWhere: Kea Island, Greece

This 160-acre beachfront resort is on the lesser-known island of Kea in the Cyclades archipelago, just an hour’s ferry journey from Athens, or 15 minutes by helicopter. The whitewashed stone villas, the smallest of which will measure 75 square meters (807 square feet), all come with private pools and courtyards. Kea is known for its sandy beaches—not the rocky type often found in Greece—and pristine conditions for diving. If lounging around poolside with a cocktail is more your speed, the hotel in the summers will add a beach club to the island’s entertainment scene . This summer, Kea could challenge Amanzoe and Four Seasons Astir Palace for being the chicest hotel in Greece. Rooms will initially start at €1,750 ($1,910), going up to a base rate of €2,750 in summer.

Viceroy at Ombria Algarve

When: JuneWhere: Algarve, Portugal

Los Angeles-based hotel brand Viceroy is known for its chic properties in city locations such as Chicago alongside resorts in places like St. Lucia and the Riviera Maya. It’s coming soon to the trendy southern tip of Portugal, with a 76-room luxury countryside resort away from the bustling coastline. The newly built property will be laid out in the style of a traditional Algarve village—whitewashed buildings with tiled roofs, cobblestoned streets and citrus groves. There will be eight restaurants and bars, an 18-hole golf course and biking and hiking trails for guests who want other outdoor pursuits. The hotel is taking bookings for mid-June and onward, with rates starting at €425 and nudging up to €535 in peak summer.

Corinthia Rome

When: SpringWhere: Rome

The Corinthia became a mainstay of London’s five-star hospitality scene when it opened in 2011 in an historic, early 20th century building near Whitehall. The brand now looks to do the same in the Eternal City with its transformation of the former Central Bank of Italy building on Parliament Square in the city's center. The elegantly designed 60-room Corinthia Rome will feature a restaurant from Italian chef and TV personality Carlo Cracco, a terrace with some of the city’s best views and a spa to rival its show-stopping wellness venture in London. Rooms start at €1,100 a night.

Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection

When: SummerWhere: Florence, Italy

The ever-popular city of Florence is getting an urban retreat with the feel of a country home. Comprising a cluster of 16th century buildings that were formerly an old chapel, theater and school, Collegio alla Querce will have a showpiece 35-meter outdoor pool with bar service, a terraced baroque garden and an indoor garden complete with lemon trees and a fireplace. Fans of the region’s wines will appreciate a dedicated tasting area and excursions to the Chianti vineyards close to the city. The hotel will have 81 rooms and one grand 2,250-square-foot signature suite. Room rates not yet available.

Hotel du Couvent

When: SummerWhere: Nice, France

As the name suggests, this 88-room hotel was formerly a convent built in the 17th century in the Old Town district of Nice. Terraced gardens will offer guests an escape from busy cobbled streets, and menus will feature produce from the property’s garden. Guests can relax in Roman-inspired thermal baths. Rooms offer views of baroque buildings on the narrow streets stretching out to the Mediterranean Sea. Hotel du Couvent, while set to be a more low-key option to the many grand seafront establishments built on the famous French Riviera, will be no less luxurious. Room rates not yet available.

Rosewood Amsterdam

When: By the end of the yearWhere: Amsterdam

Amsterdam isn’t a city known for great hotels, with a few exceptions. Rosewood’s property will stand out. The building formerly housed the Palace of Justice, the city’s main courthouse for nearly 200 years. Now, the 16,000-square-meter building will be an urban haven with 133 guest rooms, three restaurants, an indoor pool and, in a nod to its history, a library full of legal books. Rosewood Amsterdam will overlook the famous Prinsengracht. It will be a 10-minute walk from the Rijksmuseum and close to many shops, cafes and wine bars in the 9 Streets district. Room rates not yet available.

