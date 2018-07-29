1h ago
The Shaky Trade-War Truce: Theme of the Week
This Week Was Trade War Week Again
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Sound familiar? Bloomberg Opinion’s coverage has been dominated by President Donald Trump’s trade-war threats for a few weeks now. This week there was a bit of a wrinkle, though, when Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker struck a truce that momentarily cooled tensions. Big risks still remain, though, and our columnists spotlighted them all week.
Pre-Truce Pieces
How Europe Should Respond to Donald Trump on Trade – Bloomberg’s Editors
The Tariffs Ate My Earnings, Say Industrials – Brooke Sutherland
Louis Vuitton Handbags Can Conquer a Trade War – Andrea Felsted
U.S. Carmakers Need to Patch Their China Hedge – Anjani Trivedi
Post-Truce Pieces
Trump’s Welcome Retreat on Tariffs and Trade Wars – Bloomberg’s Editors
How Trump’s Trade War Unites ECB Hawks and Doves – Melvyn Krauss
How the EU Bureaucrat Won Bigger Than Trump – Leonid Bershidsky
Trump Is Fighting the Wrong Kind of Trade Wars – Noah Smith
If Draghi’s an FX Manipulator, So Is Trump – Ferdinando Giugliano
Oil Is Fine With Wars, Just Not Trade Wars – Liam Denning
This Might Be the Worst Time for a Trump Trade War – Stephen Gandel
Inflation Is Coming, Thanks to Trump’s Tariffs – Barry Ritholtz
China Isn’t Using the Yuan to Fight Tariffs – Christopher Balding
