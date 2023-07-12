(Bloomberg) -- Brits take their martinis seriously. They don’t demand that the drink comes flavored with espresso. Instead, mixologists ask if you want the cocktail shaken or stirred, as they serve the beverage from elaborately appointed trolleys, mixed with house-made gins and vodkas.

So don’t expect a cost-of-living crisis or the tendency toward drinking less to prompt Londoners to stop ordering the most classic of cocktails. Instead, they’re downsizing.

The tiny martini has been popular in the US since before the pandemic, offering drinkers a break from the cocktails which had ballooned in size in the ’90s and aughts. Now London has been swept up in the mini moment.

Among the places where you can sip a modestly sized version is Hacha, which serves a 40-millileter (about 1.5-ounce) Mini Martini for £4.50 ($5.80) at its outlets in Brixton and Dalston. Hacha, which focuses on agave-based beverages, serves the drink with either mezcal or tequila with peppery, house-made white vermouth. “Once we had it perfected, it was a no-brainer that we would serve it martini style,” founder Deano Moncrieffe says. “We wanted a drink to suit both martini lovers and martini newcomers without committing to a full serve at aperitivo hour.”

The standard martini is made with 2 to 3 ounces of gin or vodka, as well as a widely varying amount of vermouth. But the popularity of fruity, attention-grabbing martini-esque drinks like Sex and the City’s cranberry juice-spiked Cosmopolitan meant glasses got bigger around the ’90s, exploding from the conventional 6 ounces to double that size. It didn’t take long before 10- to 13-ounce martini glasses were in high demand in the US.

From there, those bigger drinks made their way to the UK, according to famed mixologist Ryan Chetiyawardana, aka Mr. Lyan, whose Southbank bar Lyaness was named best in the world at the 2022 Tales of the Cocktail. One reason, he says, was the perceived value of a supersized drink. The available glassware in the UK also pushed bars toward serving bigger drinks. “There was no option but to serve a big martini because people were using glassware designed for sours, not spirit-forward cocktails,” he says.

But now, Britons are sobering up, a bit. The famously boozy country has been dialing back consumption; alcohol sales fell 9% in 2022.

Another benefit: Smaller drinks invariably come with a lower price tag, which is good news at a time when inflation continues to affect UK consumers, including the rising price of alcohol. Earlier this year, 50% of Brits said that they would cut their alcohol consumption because of the rise in the cost of living.

At Carousel, a Fitzrovia restaurant with revolving chefs and concepts, the current menu from Poon’s Wontoneria includes a Toasted Sesame and Pickled Ginger Marteeny on the dinner menu. The 35-millileter drink complements some of the key flavors in the signature wontons.

“I’m not a big drinker, so the idea of a small drink really appealed,” says Wontoneria’s Amy Poon, founder of the beloved Chinese restaurant Poon’s.

Drinks expert Clotilde Lataill worked with Poon to make the petite drink that goes for £5.50. “When we did our tasting, she brought these beautiful little cut crystal glasses, like a dolly set, which I just loved,” Poon says. (Do not underestimate the cuteness factor of the little drinks, even if they do sometimes look ridiculous in a grown person’s hands.)

The miniature drinks grabbed the spotlight in the UK in 2019, when Tayer + Elementary, the East London spot that’s ranked No. 2 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list, introduced the silky-smooth One-Sip Martini.

The base of the £4 gulp is ice-cold Tayer vodka, served in a shot glass with martini ambrato vermouth, fino sherry and a blue cheese-stuffed olive. “Traditionally, in a regular size, the blue cheese olive will start to steep out in the liquid,” says co-founder Monica Berg. “To prevent that, we made the drink smaller. Then it was just making sure that that one sip would be as good as possible.”

Chetiyawardana was an even earlier champion of the diminutive cocktail. At his now-shuttered bar, White Lyan, he served the very small (as small as 50 millileters) Bone Dry Martini from 2013 to 2017. “We used to have couples drop in to have a few of them before heading out to dinner,” he says. Now, he occasionally serves them to guests at Lyaness.

Over at Soho’s trendy Rita’s, where Dua Lipa goes to drink martinis, the mini 35 milliliter Gilda martinis have become popular enough that the place sells them them as a gift set that includes engraved glasses (£30).

There will always be places that believe in maximizing the alcohol content of their martini, and that is very true in London. Duke’s, one of the world’s most famous purveyors of the drink, jams 4 ounces of gin into their martinis and sets a two-drink limit on orders at their Mayfair establishment.

And in fact, not all mini martinis are a value proposition. Cask-aged gin Seventy One, founded by fashion photographer Mert Alas, has worked with destination bars around town to create mini Golden Martinis. The elegant member’s club Harry’s in Marylebone last year began serving the 100-millileter (3.4-ounce) drinks in custom-made crystal glasses priced at £20 and up. They go for £30 at the buzzy Chiltern Firehouse, also in Marylebone, and £45 at the Beaufort Bar at the Savoy Hotel—served, in that instance, with a caviar bump. Still, that’s cheaper than the full sized martinis; they cost £40 to £60.

