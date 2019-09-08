(Bloomberg) -- It was an insider-trading case prosecutors figured was handed to them on a silver platter.

They had a recording of the father of Perella Weinberg Partners LP’s former managing director Sean Stewart saying his son chastised him for not trading on inside information, saying: “I handed you this on a silver platter and you didn’t invest.”

The FBI undercover recording was a centerpiece of Stewart’s 2016 trial, helping a jury convict him and resulting in a three-year prison sentence until an appeals court overturned the conviction. Prosecutors will try again starting Monday to convict Stewart, but this time they won’t have the “silver platter.”

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff last week barred prosecutors from using the crucial evidence. The judge called the hour-long recording “a rambling series of disjointed statements.”

Defense lawyers typically have an advantage in retrials and they undeniably have the upper-hand here, according to law experts. Without the evidence that prosecutors hung their arguments on three years ago, the defense attorneys are now poised to attack even harder, said St. John’s University law professor Anthony Sabino.

“If that’s the best they could’ve thrown at Sean Stewart, now the defense has an opportunity,” said Sabino. “That’s a point of vulnerability.”

The Stewart prosecution is a polarizing case of Wall Street secrets tangling with family dynamics. Stewart is accused of leaking confidential information on five health-care mergers to his father, Bob, who traded on the tips he received from 2011 to 2014, making a $150,000 profit. Bob got probation after he pleaded guilty.

Sean testified in his own defense, claiming his father betrayed him by trading on information he had picked up during informal family chats. Sean’s lawyers sought to have Bob testify at the trial, but failed to do so after the government refused to give Bob immunity.

“My father wanted to testify that I had ABSOLUTELY NO idea what he was doing, and also explain other statements, but he was threatened with potential loss of his probation and potential jail time if he did,” Sean wrote in an e-mail to former colleagues following his conviction.

Bob’s testimony could have cleared Sean, or at the very least contradicted prosecutors’ arguments, according to an appeals brief filed by Sean’s lawyers.

It was all part of prosecutors’ effort to limit rebuttals as they relied on “dubious hearsay,” according to the brief.

The silver platter evidence was a crippling blow to the defense. One smoking gun led to another when prosecutors later argued that Stewart benefited from passing the tips, claiming Bob used $10,055 to pay for a photographer at Sean’s wedding in 2011.

Sean’s lawyers argued that’s just what dads to for their sons, and presented evidence to show Bob paid similar expenses for Sean’s younger brother Ryan when he got married.

The question of what Sean got out of the deal initially divided jurors contemplating the case. After five days of deliberations the jurors agreed Sean benefited and that was enough to convict him.

The timing couldn’t have been better for federal prosecutors in New York who were carrying out a yearslong crackdown on insider trading when Sean was arrested. His case served as a test following a 2014 ruling by the federal appeals court in New York that made it harder for the government to prove insider trading in some instances.

The case is U.S. v. Stewart, 15-cr-00287, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

