(Bloomberg) -- If there’s one activity that most Brits are amenable to in the midst of the drinking and feasting season, it’s a pub walk. After all, it gets you to a place where you can continue to drink and eat. But with short winter days, country strolls are challenging if you live in London: They take a fair amount of planning and early-morning train coordination to finish the route before the light fades.

There is, however, an easy option: Consider London’s open spaces instead. One of the greenest major capitals in the world, the city benefits from eight protected Royal Parks and 10,000 acres of green spaces managed by the City of London Corp., as well as myriad local council-run parks.

We’ve pulled together six of the best walks within the M25—the orbital motorway around London—ranging from a stroll in the park to a more challenging hike that will take you through hilly woods. With each, there’s an accompanying pub recommendation that’s either easily accessed during the walk or your reward at the end of it. An added benefit to supporting these spots: The following pubs all have a history — the newest one dates back to the 19th century — and historic pubs are under threat in the UK.

Walk, drink, eat, then maybe walk some more. And then, the next day, repeat. You’ve got six great options here.

A Walk in the Park

Pub The Churchill Arms, 119 Kensington Church St., W8

Route For the best stroll you can take without leaving Zone 1, head to Hyde Park. Starting at the Hyde Park Corner Tube station, enter the park and go through the Rose Garden, then continue along the path that hugs the Serpentine. Walk past the Princess Diana Memorial Fountain toward Kensington Gardens, taking in the splendid Victorian plantings and monuments. For sightseers, there’s a statue commemorating Peter Pan, as well as a sculpture by Henry Moore. If you have children with you, stop at the Diana Memorial Playground in the northwest corner of the park.

If you exit at Bayswater Road and make a couple of lefts, you’ll find the Churchill Arms. You can’t miss it: The pub is renowned for covering itself in flowers in the summer and dozens of Christmas trees in the winter.

Menu Inside, there’s a menu of ales and Thai food, which the pub has been serving for a quarter of a century.

Distance 2.2 miles

The “Green Chain” Walk

Pub The Wood House, 39 Sydenham Hill, Dulwich, SE26

Route This walk takes in a stretch of the “Green Chain,” a 50-mile route extending from the Thames in Thamesmead to Nunhead Cemetery in south London, linking together several parks, woodlands and fields. The route begins at West Dulwich station: Go through Belair Park, where you’ll head north to Gallery Road. You’ll pass Dulwich Picture Gallery, home to masterpieces by Gainsborough, Canaletto and Rembrandt, which makes a great stopping point.

From the gallery, cross the street to Dulwich Park and head down Carriage Drive, around the bottom edge of the park. Exit through Rosebery Gate and make your way to Sydenham Hill Wood, going down Cox’s Walk. At the end you’ll reach Crescent Wood Road, where you’ll find the Wood House.

Menu The pub serves hearty hogget (lamb) pies and squash stews as well as pub staples like bangers and mash and fish and chips. On a mild day, there’s also a huge beer garden to explore.

Distance 2.6 miles

A Hampstead Heath Walk

Pub The Spaniards Inn, Spaniards Rd., NW3

Route If you want the closest thing to countryside just outside central London, head to the ancient Hampstead Heath. From Gospel Oak Overground station, walk into the park and along the main path with the cricket ground on your right. When you get to Parliament Hill, you’ll have a panoramic view of London.

Continue through the park with the mixed bathing pond—open to both men and women—on your left, toward Kenwood House. If you have time, wander through the gardens of the 17th century house, formerly owned by both the Earls of Mansfield and the Guinness family, to admire sculptures by Barbara Hepworth and Henry Moore. Near the park’s Kenwood entrance is the Spaniards Inn.

Back in the Heath, stick to the right side of the park with the bathing ponds on your left; after a stroll, you’ll arrive at the Hampstead Heath overground.

Menu The Spaniards Inn dates to the 16th century and is notable for being mentioned in both Dracula and The Pickwick Papers. These days, it serves pub classics and more Continental dishes; along with traditional roasts and steak and ale pie, there’s chickpea and pomegranate salad.

Distance 4.2 miles

A River Walk

Pub The Dove, 19 Upper Mall, W6

Route The Thames Path is a National Trail goes from the source of the Thames in the Cotswolds to Woolwich, just a couple of miles from the sea in east London. The southwestern London stretch of the trail feels more like you’re wandering through a collection of villages than a capital city; the river is lined with Georgian houses that are largely unchanged since Jerome K. Jerome wrote Three Men in a Boat.

Beginning at Kew Bridge station, cross Kew Bridge and turn left on the Thames Path heading downstream until you reach Hammersmith Bridge. Cross over to the north side of the river, where you’ll find the riverside Dove pub. Afterwards, there’s a 15-minute walk to Hammersmith Tube.

Menu The lyrics for Rule, Britannia! were allegedly written here. On Sundays, the Dove serves traditional roasts. For vegetarians, there are savory tarts and cheese-led dishes, too. You can wash it down with a pint from Fuller’s—the landlord and local brewer.

Distance 4.5 miles

A Walk in the Woods

Pub The Queen Victoria, Coppice Row, Theydon Bois, Essex, CM16

Route On the border between London and Essex is the 5,900-acre Epping Forest, home to over 50,000 historic trees—more than anywhere else in the country. It’s thought to have existed as woodland for more than 10,000 years. Even more remarkable is that an ancient natural area can be easily reached on the Tube.

We recommend taking the Oak Trail through the forest, which starts and finishes at Theydon Bois Tube. Because it takes you through the woods, it’s helpful to check out the map from the park’s authority in advance. The route begins at Coppice Row, which takes you to the forest where there are markers for the path that leads south to the Deer Sanctuary, home to a herd of around 100 dark fallow deer. The trail then heads north, past Ambresbury Banks, the remains of an Iron Age hill fort. Looping back down south, the path returns you to Theydon Bois, where you can stop at the Queen Victoria, which dates to the 1860s.

Menu On Sundays the grade II-listed Queen Victoria serve traditional roasts with all the trimmings. On other days you can treat yourself to updated versions of pub classics, and interesting curries and salads. The pub has a cozy stone-floored, beamed bar where you can curl up by the fire.

Distance 6.6 miles, with some hills and uneven paths

A Richmond Ramble

Pub The White Swan, 26 Old Palace Lane, Richmond, TW9

Route From Richmond station, make your way to Richmond Park, one of London’s eight Royal Parks established as a hunting ground for Charles I. To this day, it still has herds of deer.

Head south in the park with King Henry’s Mound on your left, then around the southern edge of Pembroke Lodge to Pen Ponds. Take the path between the ponds. Keep going until the end of the path, when you should turn right and follow it back to the west toward the start of the walk. Turn left after the Isabella Plantation, then right just before you get to Queen’s Road again. Follow the path until you once again return to Petersham Gate and toward the river and the White Swan.

Menu This 18th century pub has a tucked-away location that makes it feel quaint. Order the roast turkey or one of their Mediterranean-inspired dishes like cod with caponata or bouillabaisse.

Distance: 7.8 miles

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.