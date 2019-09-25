The Slow Grind in Global Trade Continues Into the Second Half

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The outlook for world trade is moving “from bad to worse,” ING Bank said this month, and the latest CPB monitor offers support to that view. While volumes increased in July from June, underlying momentum -- measured by three-month figures -- show further weakness. There was a 0.1% decline from the previous period, and a 0.9% drop compared with a year earlier.

To contact the reporter on this story: Fergal O'Brien in Zurich at fobrien@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Stirling at cstirling1@bloomberg.net, Brendan Murray, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.