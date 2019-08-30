(Bloomberg) -- Though it’s been produced at least since the 19th century, rhum agricole is a product that is still fairly new to the U.S., with the first bottlings imported from Martinique about 15 years ago. Since then this complex, raw—and some say more “authentic”—vegetal-tasting style of rum has made inroads with spirited connoisseurs thanks cocktail culture and interest in all things tiki. Now, Davide Campari-Milano SPA is making moves to take it more mass.

Earlier this summer, the Italian spirits company announced plans to purchase the French company Rhumantilles SAS, which produces three rhum labels in Martinique at La Mauny distillery. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, sales of super premium rum, which encompasses rhum agricole, went up 28.5% in 2018.

Rhum agricole is used in a variety of cocktails from tropical, multi-rum concoctions to Old Fashioned variations, while some aged expressions are produced specifically to be served neat and sipped like whiskey. Most of us went a long time without rhum in our lives, but as Campari did with the Aperol Spritz—aggressively and expertly deploying a massive marketing machine to turn a bittersweet regional aperitif into a global summer phenomenon—it may be soon that we won’t know what to do without it.

Which begs the question: exactly what is rhum agricole?

All rum is produced from sugar, but the majority of the world’s rum is made from sugar-cane molasses or evaporated sugar, processed from cane or beets, all of which is relatively travel friendly, cheap, and easy to procure. Rum can be made anywhere in the world, be barrel-aged, and contain additives such as color, flavors, or sugar. Rum is often said to have no rules.

Rhum agricole, meanwhile, is very specific: it can only be produced from the fresh-pressed juice of sugar cane, which must begin its fermentation process within a day, or it spoils like milk. Therefore rhum must be produced as close to the source as possible, and so maintains a distinct taste of its local agricultural provenance, or terroir if you will. (The “h” is the French spelling of “rum” and “agricole” means “agricultural.”)

As such, rhum agricole production is limited to only a few places in the world—where sugar cane grows. Historically that meant the French West Indies, mainly Guadeloupe and Martinique, who pivoted crashing economies from sugar production to spirits, when the continent turned to cheaper beet sugar. You’ll also find it in other French Overseas Territories such as Réunion, off the coast of Madagascar, though precious few of those bottles are seen in the U.S. for now.

New World rhum agricole distilleries range from Panama to Mexico and as far afield as Thailand and Australia. Stateside there’s Hawaii’s Ko Hana; St. George in Alameda, Calif. tried to make rhum for a while, but the process wasn’t cost effective. Therefore, a few, like Cardinal Spirits in Indiana with its Tiki Rum, prefer to use a combination of sugar sources and production methods that come close in flavor profile.

To complicate things further, not all fresh sugar-cane spirits are considered rhum agricole in the market.

Brazilian cachaça, for instance, predates French rhum agricole by a few hundred years, and although it follows the same process, producers such as Avuà would prefer to keep cachaça as its own designation—plus importers and retailers will be stocking and labeling it as such. Meanwhile Haitian clairin, such as Clairin Vaval, distinguishes itself from other rhums by using only wild yeasts for fermentation and pot stills for distillation. Think of it as tequila versus mezcal, or Scotch whisky versus Canadian whiskey versus Bourbon; different rules and production methods, but related at their core.

Other rhum facts to know:

Martinique rhum has its own appellation d’origine contrôlée (AOC) quality designation like French wine and is produced under strict guidelines. It’s produced only on Creole stills—single-column copper stills—not pot stills, as with other fresh cane juice rhums, and it uses an industrial yeast.

Aged rhums are often labeled like French brandy, with non-specific age statements such as VS, VSOP, and XO.

Rumphiles like rhum agricole for its unique flavor and aromatics often described as earthy, vegetal, grassy, and herbal; some also have an overlying fruitiness that resemble banana, pineapple, mango, and papaya. Not only are these flavor profiles attributed to using fresh cane juice instead of molasses, they are also the result of a chemical reaction, esterification, which occurs during the fermentation process when carboxylic acid and alcohol are combined. Before distillation, rhum juice is left to ferment for up to 48 hours, which draws out these naturally occurring, estery funk notes.

Unlike molasses- or other sugar-based rums, no additional sweetening agents or coloring can be added to rhum agricole, AOC or otherwise. Therefore, rhum is dependably low in residual sugar, with perhaps only as much as 5 mg per 750 mL bottle.

With the pending transaction of Trois Rivières, La Mauny, and Duquesne, Campari wasn’t available for comment. But according to a statement, targeted net sales between the three brands in 2018 were an estimated €24 million ($26.6 million), with France poised to become the first strategic market.

As mixology trends continue apace, including the increased premiumization of rum, it seems a big rhum-volution could land stateside, too. Here’s a few to try as more than just a dash in your Mai Tai.

Martinique Rhum Agricole Bottle Buying Guide

Because of rhum’s distinctive vegetal characteristics, untrained sippers might feel challenged, says Acadia Cutschell, a spirits consultant, rum/rhum educator and co-founder of Women Who Tiki. But she believes there truly is a rhum out there for every palate and recommends these AOC bottlings in order of funkiness, from easily approachable to the more feral.

Neisson Rhum Agricole BlancA great place to start for any rhum journey, with friendly tropical fruitiness, vanilla, and subtle florals. Perfect for cocktails. 50% ABV, $38

HSE Rhum Agricole BlancHere is another entry level rhum that one could use as a fine starting off point or as a base for a number of cocktails calling for light rum. It’s only slightly more herbaceous than the Niesson, with savory, almost umami flavors of mushroom or olive, but with a hint of coconut and citrus. 40% ABV, $25

La Favorite AmbréThis lightly golden spirit is a blend of rhums aged 1 to 2 years in ex-bourbon barrels. A less tropical offering, it tastes of orchard fruits (apple, pear), with cocoa, pepper, and a balanced citrus peel finish. 50% ABV, $40 per liter

Rhum Clément Cuvée HomèreThe rhum is an homage to Homère Clément, who in 1887, purchased the Domaine de l’Acajou Estate where it is produced and for which the brand is named. It is a blend of what the distillery considers its best rhums, which are aged either in re-charred ex-bourbon casks or new French limousine oak. It was brought to the states as a rhum for whisky drinkers—soft, caramelly, and toffee-like. 44% ABV, $105

Trois Riviéres Cuvée de l’OceanPossibly soon to be owned by Campari, it’s made from sugar cane planted and harvested close to the Atlantic Ocean. The effect is indeed a little salty, but with tangy pineapple, mango, and peach notes as well as some pepperiness. 42% ABV, $35

Duquesne Rhum BlancThis is another brand that would be part of the Campari deal, and is one of the grassier, more farmyard-y bottlings out there. However, it’s also an extremely popular well rhum, favored because of its clean, non-sugary properties, as a main base for drinks such as the classic Ti’ Punch or in tropical cocktails, like Hurricane variations, that require more than one type of r(h)um. 50% ABV, $33

Rhum J.M. Vieux Agricole VSOPThe bottling is meant to appeal to cognac or whiskey drinkers, but there is a distinct je ne sais rhum character to it, too. It’s matured a minimum of four years re-charred ex-Buffalo Trace bourbon oak barrels. Expect a rich, cocoa, and brown sugar quality set off by citrus peel, but also heavy sage, thyme, and tarragon herbaceousness with a hint of that rubbery band-aid type smell, in a good way, reminiscent of certain peaty whiskies. 45% ABV, $50

If this bottle appeals, look out for vintage expressions from Rhum J.M., including a 2006 bottling (meaning that all cane within was harvested and distilled in 2006), that sells from $150 and up.

