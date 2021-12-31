(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Stephanomics on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Stephanomics on Spotify

The events of 2020 caught most people off guard. The global economy was upended, prompting unprecedented responses by governments and central banks while shaking up supply chains. It was also a year that made many of us rethink the way we live.

On this podcast, host Stephanie Flanders leads a roundtable discussion about the year’s most memorable moments, and what 2021 may hold in store. She's joined by Bloomberg Editor at Large Francine Lacqua, Chief Economist Tom Orlik, former Beijing Bureau Chief Sharon Chen and Businessweek Economics Editor Peter Coy.

