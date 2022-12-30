(Bloomberg) --

While still recovering from a coronavirus-induced recession, the U.S. may be rushing into a new downturn—this time thanks to inflation.

The nation’s economy faces no shortage of potential peril in 2022, Bloomberg chief economist Tom Orlik says, with the Federal Reserve looking set to raise interest rates to fight rising prices, and as Congress seems unlikely to pass any more big spending bills. That’s one of the takeaways from the Stephanomics global preview of 2022, in which host Stephanie Flanders and a panel of experts look into their crystal balls for political and economic insights.

On the political front, French President Emmanuel Macron looks poised to win reelection in France next spring, but U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a 40% chance of losing power, with “strong upward pressure” on that number, says Mujtaba Rahman of the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group. In the U.S., the fate of President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats may depend on inflation. With midterm elections on the horizon, they could be toast if it lingers too long, Bloomberg White House reporter Nancy Cook says.

Bloomberg Green editor Aaron Rutkoff sees Biden being powerless to improve U.S. emissions if he can’t get the climate component of his Build Back Better agenda passed. And Orlik sees a novelty in the U.S.-China relationship, where China will probably go its own way and cut interest rates while the U.S. raises them.

