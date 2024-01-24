(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Bloomberg Terminal.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Jan. 19, for the first time in two years. It was the start of a winning streak. In today’s Big Take episode, Bloomberg markets editor Chris Nagi joins the show to discuss why Wall Street’s somewhat pessimistic expectations for this year’s stock market were blown out of the water. Hint: it has something to do with the technology everybody seems to be talking about.

Read more: Stocks Rise as Wall Street Builds on Record Highs

Listen to The Big Take podcast every weekday and subscribe to our daily newsletter

Here is a lightly edited transcript of the conversation:

Sarah Holder: The stock market has been on a tear lately.

Bloomberg Markets: The S &P 500 up about six tenths of 1%. Again, five up days in a row. The longest winning streak of the year, the best winning streak since the middle of December.

Sarah Holder: This past Friday The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for the first time in two years.

Bloomberg Markets: The Close: We go back to the S&P 500, it’s been five hundred and fifteen days since we had a record high. A reclamation of that high.

Sarah Holder: And all this seems to be at odds with some of the economic predictions we had been hearing.

Chris Nagi: Basically everyone was expecting, if not a calamity, certainly a recession. What's happened since then is just sort of a steady slog of evidence against that being the case.

Sarah Holder: This is Chris Nagi. He’s the senior executive editor for the Bloomberg markets team.

Today on the show – we’ll talk to Chris about what’s behind the S&P 500’s record numbers, how we got here, and why a group of stocks called the Magnificent Seven has a lot to do with it.

I’m your host Sarah Holder, and this is The Big Take from Bloomberg News.

At the beginning of the year, our colleague Sam Potter gave us an overview of what investors had expected for Wall Street this year:

Sam Potter: Basically, the consensus on Wall Street at the moment is that the interest rate hikes that we've seen over the last 18 months to two years, they're finally going to start to bite properly, finally going to start to put the brakes on the economy. So we're going to see some economic slowdown, but it's not going to be, it's not expected to be extreme.

Sarah Holder: But if you look at the stock market right now, “some” slowdown isn’t exactly what’s happening.

Chris Nagi: We've just basically eliminated the decline that started at the beginning of 2022.

Sarah Holder: But Chris says Wall Street investors had valid reasons to believe some type of slowdown was in our future. Part of the reason they were worried was because of what the Federal Reserve was doing.

Chris Nagi: “You don't fight the Fed” is the classic slogan. And when the Fed is being as aggressive as it was, generally bad tidings are in store for the market. I think people were sort of buying the pundit class view that there was no chance of the market going anywhere as long as the Fed was fighting inflation as aggressively as it was. So probably the best thing to do when that's going on is just sort of predict maybe a middle of the road year.

Sarah Holder: And Chris says another thing that added to that expectation of a slowdown was the regional bank crisis the country faced last spring.

Chris Nagi: People were really convinced that the Fed was creating lasting problems for the economy and then suddenly, voila, you had this rocket fuel that hit right at sort of the worst time.

Bloomberg Television: When U.S regional lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in March, there was hope there would be just one-offs. But the turmoil quickly spread to others…

Chris Nagi: Last March, when you had all of this, this sort of quasi banking crisis in the US, and it looked very much at that point like both the economy and the stock market were in big trouble. Any time you've got banks going out of business, that's really the worst thing that investors and macro-economists can see.

Sarah Holder: So the consensus view amongst Wall Street investors was that all this – the Fed’s moves, the regional bank crisis, combined with other indicators – meant we were headed for trouble.

But it's important to point out that not everyone shared this view — there were people who said, hold on, I don't think it's going to play out like that.

John Stoltzfus: And so we put in this target. People thought we were a little bit nuts.

Sarah Holder: That’s John Stoltzfus, managing director of Oppenheimer & Co., an investment firm based in New York.

John says he and his team were watching the Fed news just like everyone else – but they saw the Fed's actions differently.

John Stoltzfus: When we were back in December looking at this, how we differentiated ourselves from the rest of the crowd was that most of the street was acknowledging that it was the end of easy money. We called it the end of free money. But they looked at it as a bad thing. We looked at it as a good thing. And the reason why we felt it was a good thing was, for years now, since the financial crisis, for most of the period, they were raising rates, okay? To bring rates up.

And so what was happening is now we looked at it and we thought, well, where we are now, all of a sudden bond issuers have to pay for the privilege of borrowing money and bond buyers get something in return. So with that in mind we didn't think the Fed cycle would be anywhere near as disruptive as people were suggesting.

Sarah Holder: On top of that, John was also watching as a new type of technology started to break through and grab widespread attention.

John Stoltzfus : It was last March when the story of AI really broke, I think that there was new levels of AI and it was around the time that we were dealing with the problem in the regional banks. And all of a sudden, this was what captured the market and created the first of the series of the big rallies that carry us through 2023.

Sarah Holder: After the break, we’ll look into the role AI has played in boosting the stock market and where things might go from here.

Sarah Holder: Welcome back to the Big Take from Bloomberg News. Before the break, we were talking about why some investors didn’t see the current stock market rally coming. Now we want to dive into what’s causing it. One thing that’s been talked about a lot is the rise of AI — we asked Chris how much of the current gains we can attribute to that.

Chris Nagi: Another big theme of the market was the concentration of gains and The Magnificent Seven, AI-fueled gigantic tech stocks.

Sarah Holder: Tell us more about the Magnificent Seven.

Chris Nagi: These are stocks that really long before this year have been the main contributors to the stock market's health in the US and really in many ways, the country's economic health. They're so huge.

They are the providers of products that basically define American life right now at various levels. So, to say, okay, the Magnificent Seven are a phenomenon traceable to a hype cycle or sort of sudden craze for artificial intelligence- on one level, that's right. They definitely caught a huge tailwind from that.

Sarah Holder: But as Chris points out — there are a couple of reasons not to look at this as just a hype cycle in one part of the market.

Chris Nagi: One of them is that even if it's only a handful of stocks, they represent a gargantuan amount of market caps. There’s an argument that the whole, the broad spectrum of American commerce is going to be a beneficiary, for better or worse, of AI enhancement.

This whole argument that a lot of what's done right now inefficiently, one would say by humans, is going to be sort of outsourced to the robots and that basically the goal of enhancing earnings is going to be made more efficient by the adoption of artificial intelligence in the economy.

I think that it's clearly — the toothpaste is out of the tube. AI can be viewed as just sort of the weightiest scalable enhancement that companies have at their disposal. So that's sort of a rising tide lifts all boats at least.

Sarah Holder: Shares of the seven largest tech stocks have doubled in the last year thanks to optimism about the promise of AI. Of course, that's just part of the story. Falling inflation, the hope for future interest rate cuts and a rebound in current earnings are also fueling the market's current run.

But Chris says even with all that happening, it's important to look at that bigger picture and the possibility that this current run might not be as dramatic as it looks. It might be just part of a story that has been underway for years.

Chris Nagi: It's interesting if you take sort of the slope of earnings starting, take a year before anyone knew what the pandemic was, 2018, 2019 — and this is true of stock prices too — yes they did these really brutal contortions 2020 through 2023, but the slope, if you just take the end point now and the start point in 2018, it's really very conventional.

It's basically a six or seven percent gain in earnings over that year. The sort of trend line is completely standard. The stock market, while it went through some crazy ruptions over that period, down and up, if you draw a trend line starting in, like, 2018 it's really a very conventional experience of the stock market.

It's basically up 10 percent a year, which is pretty much on the high end of what people expect of it. And I think that that's how I probably choose to look at everything that the market, while it took a death-defying trip to get where it is, is really about where you'd expect it to be if, you know, there had never been a pandemic or a Fed reaction and inflation and all of these things. It's kind of in a weird way at a completely unsurprising place, even if it is a record.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.