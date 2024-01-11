(Bloomberg) -- Since Russia invaded Ukraine almost two years ago, foreign fighters have joined the struggle to defend the besieged country. Some are motivated by what they see as an unjust war, others by the desire for glory on the battlefield.

And then there’s Jonathan Tseng.

Coming from Taiwan, Ukraine’s fight against a bigger, most unwelcome invader mirrored the fears Jonathan had for his own homeland. A trained soldier who served in Taiwan’s army, Jonathan said he wanted to be better prepared if China moved beyond decades of warnings and threats against the island it claims as its own, and actually waged war.

So Jonathan, or Tseng Sheng-Guang in Chinese, volunteered to fight for Ukraine against Russia. For the past few months, I’ve been piecing together his story for Bloomberg’s Big Take podcast.

I tracked down the people Jonathan crossed paths with on this journey to Europe's east, a part of the world he'd never been to.

I visited his family, met the gear supplier he sought advice from before leaving Taiwan. I talked to the men he shared rooms and cigarettes with in Ukraine, those who fought alongside him on the front lines. Some of them were just a few feet away when Jonathan was killed by a Russian tank round on Nov. 2, 2022 — about nine months after the war started.

One of the people I talked to was Saphryn Shikaze, a war photographer who happened to be embedded in the same Ukrainian military unit as Jonathan in September 2022, when he took these photos and videos.

Saphryn’s work offers an intimate look at Jonathan’s life when he was off duty — playing with stray puppies, horsing around and speaking in an interview, taken with a smartphone, on his motivations for coming to Ukraine.

So how did a Taiwanese soldier end up thousands of miles away in Ukraine? Did he know what he was signing up for? And what drove him to leave his family, including his young son, to fight someone else’s war?

The answers to these questions weren’t straightforward. Sure, it was about Jonathan’s ideology, his childhood. But it was about Taiwan’s peculiar situation, too.

Simmering tensions with China saw Taiwan extend its compulsory military service from four months to a year starting in 2024, and the ability of the island to defend itself has been the key issue in a presidential election on Saturday.

One of about 10 soldiers from Taiwan who have volunteered to serve on Ukraine’s battlefields, Jonathan is an outlier. For most of Taiwan’s 24 million residents, the threat from China spurs a different reaction: Stay, and prepare, or leave.

Beyond one man’s personal quest, it’s a story that reflects the broader anxieties of the people of Taiwan, who live under the almost constant threat that Beijing could one day mount an attack — even if most analysts view that scenario as unlikely anytime soon.

We spoke to a range of people in Taiwan from different social and economic backgrounds about the prospect of a Chinese invasion. We visited military training camps for civilians where kids are taught how to hide themselves in an air raid, and we talked to families who collect passports like a hobby, so they’re ready to leave Taiwan should war break out.

And then there’s Jonathan.

To hear his story, listen to The Big Take podcast

