The Tank Is Empty, Europeans Don’t Plan to Buy Cars Soon

European aren’t buying cars like they used to and a European Commission survey is giving automakers little reason for hope. A measure of consumers’ intentions to buy a vehicle in the next 12 months has been edging up, but it remains well below zero. That looks like a resounding ‘no’ for an industry that’s already seen new car registrations fall 3.1% in the first half of 2019.

