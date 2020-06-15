(Bloomberg) -- The past few months have taught us all to appreciate personal space. If you’re lucky enough to have a little outdoor space of your own, here’s our guide to the tools, gadgets, clothes, and occasional splurges to make the most of your backyard this summer.

The Isla Free-standing Hammock ($3,990) from Lujo, shown here in its new Tropicalia Series pattern designed by Catherine Martin, is more than 13 feet long and 4 feet wide. It’s packed to be delivered flat, but assembly merely requires use of an Allen key that is provided.

Even beginning birders can appreciate the midcentury modern vibe of a Sunset Modern birdhouse ($350). The design is inspired by the architecture of Joseph Eichler and is made from bamboo and teak with glossy white and orange laminate. Other models feature address numbers that can be customized to match your own. If you’re seeking something truly epic, a treehouse from Artistree Homes (contact for estimate) will work your unique vision into a sustainable luxury retreat.

If you’re always trying to pass off clusters for constellations, go pro with a Celestron telescope ($399). Its StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ has the option of connecting to a smartphone to locate and analyze everything from star patterns to planets and galaxies. For more earthbound discoveries, the wireless, motion-activated, and weather-proof Arlo Pro 3 security system (from $500) broadcasts a color feed to your phone, whether you’re keeping an eye on the front door for a package or on the raccoons in the garden out back.

The strong, silent type needs a fitting yardwork partner. The store-it-anywhere mini Stihl GTA 26 pruning saw ($125) weighs in at 3 pounds, but its quiet nature will win over your friends—and neighbors. Add hefty construction and a four-inch guide bar over the blade, and you can take down even the mightiest of shrubs. The Nisaku NJP65 weeding knife ($24) is made in Japan with the finest stainless steel, comes with both serrated and straight edge blades, and has inches notched on one side so you know how deep you’re planting.

Who said exercise equipment should be put away post-workout? Not if you’re using a Kalon Studios Jump Rope (from $95). Constructed with leather-wrapped walnut or oak handles and two weight options, consider it home gym art at its finest. Afterward, take part in an icy cold session with the aptly named Mobot Big Bertha Foam Roller ($60) that doubles as both a 40-ounce water bottle and a full-body foam roller.

We promise you won’t find a more luxurious cornhole construction than this Matthias Kaupermann Set (from $2,125) that’s handmade in Charleston, S.C., from solid mahogany and maple inlay. Take it up a notch by having it customized with a bespoke logo or monogram. If your backyard contains more water than lawn, opt for a Radinn Carve Phantom jetboard (from $6,550). In addition to its ability to provide 25 exhilarating minutes per ride at up to 25 miles per hour, the Swedish brand offers a few ways to configure one to your exact needs.

More than a million dollars of Kickstarter sales don’t lie. The portable, stainless steel Solo Stove Bonfire ($350) works with any wood and uses a proprietary airflow technology to create an intense, long-lasting flame that produces a minimal amount of smoke. It’s easy to clean, too. Stay cozy around that fire pit with a Patagonia Macro Puff Quilt ($250). It’s bigger than a queen-size mattress, packs down for travel, weighs less than two pounds, and will stay warm though both drizzles and downpours.

When you want to reach for a mug instead of a machine, grab a reliable, easy brew with Canyon Coffee’s instant packets ($20). Each sachet of batch-brewed medium roast is made from beans grown on small farms in Ethiopia. Better yet, opt for a weekly or monthly subscription. If you’re still hauling around a styrofoam chest, it’s high time for a cooler cooler. The Yeti Roadie 24 ($200) is a new version of the classic Roadie 24—that’s for 24 pounds of ice—and is lighter and works even harder at keeping drinks ice cold. Bonus points? It’s tall enough to fit a bottle of wine and skinny enough to stash behind a car seat.

Camping, grilling, everyday chilling—no matter the job, the C.C.F Work Vest from Filson ($125) will be a welcome addition to the closet for years to come. Cut from diamond-quilted duck canvas for extra insulation, and triple-stitched for durability, it’s as handsome as it is rugged. For more of a floral touch, the oversize blooms on this pair of Rag & Bone Jackson shorts ($229) can transition easily from the pool to the dinner table. Classic tailoring and subtle front pleats add a hint of sophistication.

Not your father’s signet, this modern and streamlined sterling silver number from Tom Wood Signet Ring ($400) is built around a bezel-set blue hawkeye stone. Complete the look with an engraving and add a message on the inside. The monochromatic Bulgari Octo Finissimo in Sandbalsted Ceramic ($15,600) is part watch, part uber-stylish accessory. It’s made from sandblasted ceramic right down to the dial and clasp, and at 40mm in diameter, it’s still durable enough to knock around in every day.

Business up top, party on the soles, the Crossover Longwing from Wolf & Shepherd ($249) is the ideal work-from-the-back-patio shoe, striking a happy medium between its Italian calfskin upper and a memory foam footbed. Pair them with a shirt, tie, and socks set from The Tie Bar’s Combo Bar (from $40) and no one will know you’re actually poolside on your next Zoom conference call. When it comes to eye protection, it’s hard to find chic fashion sunglasses that also offer serious athletic performance. Maui Jim South Swells ($280) are the ideal mix of style and form: The South Swell model has crisp optics, insanely light frames, and ultra-thin, scratchproof lenses, all in a timeless tortoiseshell shape.

You can streamline another routine this summer and take the guesswork out of keeping skin nourished and protected from the elements with a Lumin Skincare Set (from $79). It includes all the basics: a detoxifying charcoal cleanser, an eye cream, and an anti-wrinkle serum. Protect what’s protecting your feet with a Turms Shoe Kit ($1,510). A footwear-lover’s dream, it comes with horsehair brushes, creams and polishes, shoehorns, and suede tools from the Italian family-run company.

What’s not to love about a luxe growler that will remind you—or dad—of college years from days gone by? A Growlerwerks Set (from $99) provides a double-walled, insulated body to keep beer fresh, cold, and carbonated for two weeks. Whether or not you’re still mastering chopping skills, any chef-dad will love the refined elegance and minimalist sensibility of the Fundamentals Kitchen Tool Set ($175). The seven-piece set includes knives made from Japanese steel and the option to customize its wood and handle color in various combinations.

Don’t try to pick just one flavor out of Three Jerks Filet Mignon Jerky (from $10). Get one of each from its lineup of nitrate and preservative-free Maple Bourbon, Chipotle Adobe, Memphis BBQ, or Teriyaki flavors and set the variety pack on auto-delivery. A Truff Hot Sauce variety bundle ($65), however, is just as good if you’ve got a hot sauce fanatic on your hands. The ingredient list features jalapenos, agave nectar, and a variety of chilis, but you can also go for the signature sauce in a gallon jug, which should last for a month or two. For fans of the cult favorite Pappy Van Winkle whiskey, get the next best thing with a bottle of Pappy Maple Syrup ($38). Aged in bourbon barrels and a lot more wallet-friendly, the syrup is a mix of vanilla, oak, and just a touch of bourbon.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.