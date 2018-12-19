(Bloomberg) -- For culture vultures, 2019 will hold a dazzling array of museum exhibitions. From London to Los Angeles and Brooklyn to Basel, there are thoughtful, sweeping, and often provocative shows to look forward to.

Here, in chronological order, are some of the most exciting.

Tintoretto: Artist of Renaissance Venice at the National Gallery of Art

March 10 – July 7Jacopo Tintoretto was born 500 years ago, but until now the master painter has never had a retrospective in North America. Better late than never, particularly when the final product involves a series of spectacular loans that have never been seen before in the U.S. The exhibition first appeared at the Palazzo Ducale in Venice as part of a citywide celebration of the artist’s birth. For its U.S. debut at the National Gallery the exhibition will be altered and expanded, with close to 50 paintings plus a dozen drawings. It will be further boosted by two component shows on view at the same time—one of Venetian prints and another of Venetian drawings.National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

Oscar Rejlander: Artist Photographer at the Getty Center

March 12 – June 9When photography was in its infancy the camera operator was considered just that: someone who managed a machine and nothing more. A few early proponents, including the Swedish born, U.K.-based Oscar Rejlander (1813- 1875), made a concerted effort to change that perception. In a comprehensive new show that originated at the National Gallery of Canada, viewers can see the results of Rejlander’s efforts. This exhibition of 150 works includes his undisputed masterpiece, The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals (1872), which he created by exposing 30 negatives then collaging them together to print a single picture.J. Paul Getty Museum, Getty Center, Los Angeles, CA

Early Rubens at the Legion of Honor Museum

April 6 – Sept. 8Peter Paul Rubens was a superstar almost from the beginning of his career. By the time he was in his early 30s he’d already found patronage from the aristocracy of Europe, and in arguably the most fertile period of his career, from 1609 through 1621, Rubens created a body of work that would solidify his place in the canon. The Legion of Honor Museum in San Francisco has organized a show with more than 30 paintings and 20 works on paper from that period, including some of his notable large-scale, life-size paintings, which have been loaned from institutions across Europe and the U.S. The Legion of Honor, San Francisco, CA

Lincoln Kirstein’s Modern at the Museum of Modern Art

March 17 – June 30If Lincoln Kirstein is remembered at all, it’s for co-founding the New York City Ballet. But Kirstein, who was born into a prosperous Boston family in 1907, was also a curator, collector, and writer. This exhibition will include more than 200 works from MoMA’s permanent collection. (He was also, for those less interested in New York’s avant-garde, one of the “monuments men” who went into Europe to save Nazi-confiscated art.) There will be works from Kirstein’s close friend, Walker Evans, paintings by intimates such as Pavel Tchelitchew, costume designs by Paul Cadmus for ballets he commissioned, and Latin American art that Kirstein acquired for MoMA including works by Antonio Berni and Raquel Forner.The Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY

Garry Winogrand: Color at the Brooklyn Museum

May 3 – Aug. 18Winogrand (1928–1984) is famous for his black and white snapshots of midcentury New York. His lush color photography of the same subjects—commuters, teens, high society, and everything in-between—is more obscure, in large part because it hasn’t been exhibited significantly since 1967. (That year he included 80 color images in MoMA’s “New Documents” exhibition, which were displayed in a slide projector. However, the projector broke and wasn’t replaced, meaning few if any visitors saw the color photographs even then.) Now the Brooklyn Museum is putting on the first ever dedicated exhibition of Winogrand’s color photography, with more than 450 images displayed as slide projections. Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Venice Biennale’s 58th International Art Exhibition

May 11 – Nov. 24Every two years much of the art world congregates in Venice for what should, in theory, be a relic from another age: Dozens of countries fill their pavilions in the city’s formal gardens with contemporary art that establishes some approximation of national prestige. The show is augmented by a colossal exhibition in the Arsenale, a warehouse nearby, which this year will be curated by the director of London’s Hayward Gallery, Ralph Rugoff. The whole thing should feel antiquated—a sort of “World’s Fair” style get-together for the culturally minded—but as geopolitics threaten to devolve into a midcentury freeze, the biennial has suddenly taken on a genuine urgency. Culture, in a turn that’s surprised more than a few people, is back on the global forefront for the first time since the 1950s.The Venice Biennial, Venice, Italy

Manet and Modern Beauty at the Art Institute of Chicago

May 26 – Sept. 8In a crowded field, Edouard Manet is probably the greatest portraitist of the 19th century. His proto-modernist depictions of friends, models, and strangers have an otherworldly quality, particularly in his paintings of women. Olympia, probably his masterpiece, has been dissected by thousands of critics for the past 150 years, but his smaller, less monumental portraits are equally enchanting. For the first time in 50 years, the Art Institute is putting on a show of these works, with 54 paintings and 90 works in total, drawn in part from its excellent permanent collection. The art will be supplemented with letters Manet sent to friends, which he illustrated with pictures of fruit and flowers.The Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago, IL

Women Artists in the Nationalgalerie Before 1918 at the Alte Nationalgalerie

Oct. 11 – Jan. 26It’s almost absurd to complain about too many famous masterpieces, but anyone who’s been to a blockbuster exhibition is familiar with the fatigue that sets in—it’s hard, if not impossible, to bask in recognizable painting after painting after painting without losing your focus. That’s why exhibitions like this survey of women artists in the permanent collection of Berlin’s Alte Nationalgalerie will be such a treat—there’s depth and variation, in style, content, and talent. There are star artists such as Käthe Kollwitz, along with a host of obscure albeit compelling work; in its totality, it’s as much an historical snapshot as it is an art exhibition.Alte Nationalgalerie, Berlin, Germany

Nam June Paik: The Future is Now at the Tate Modern

Oct. 17 – February 9, 2020An exhibition devoted to video art might not have the popular appeal of, say, a Michelangelo blockbuster, but Nam June Paik, the so-called father of the medium, knew how to put on a show. His art isn’t just videos on screens. It’s often sculptures—weird, confusing, occasionally very large sculptures, including a room-sized installation—in which videos and televisions feature heavily. Much of Paik’s art is half a century old, but visitors will discover that almost all of it feels surprisingly current.The Tate Modern, London, UK

Sofonisba Anguissola and Lavinia Fontana: Two Models of the Female Artist at the Prado

Oct. 22- February 2, 2020It’s always nice when a startling reappraisal of gender, politics, and power intersects with very good art. Happily, the Prado is set to put on just such a show. Sofonisba Anguissola (1535- 1625) and Lavinia Fontana (1552-1614) were both genuinely famous female artists who found royal patronage across Europe. Anguissola, an aristocratic Italian, rose to fame at the Spanish court in Madrid. Fontana, also Italian, though markedly lower-born, found fame in Rome. Both are relatively obscure today, but the Prado’s exhibition, which includes more than 60 works, should rectify that quite quickly.Museo del Prado, Madrid, Spain

