Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:04
What products will be affected by Canada’s single-use plastics ban?
-
7:58
Is it time to review Canada's mortgage stress test? This economist thinks so
-
New poll finds Canadians not using all vacation, working extra hours before holidays
-
5:54
Kevin O’Leary testifies at U.S. Senate crypto hearing
-
7:40
Musk loses world's richest title to Arnault with Tesla unwinding
-
4:40
Larry Berman: FOMC likely to pound fist on higher for longer
-
-
Dec 16
What mortgage brokers are seeing following Bank of Canada’s final 2022 hike3:42
What mortgage brokers are seeing following Bank of Canada’s final 2022 hike
Following this months interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada, some mortgage brokers say variable rate products are still popular despite the risk of further increases.
-
Dec 161:42
Steel prices to rebound in first half of 2023, Stelco CEO says
A flurry of steel buying in the past few weeks has stoked optimism from Stelco Holdings Inc.’s top boss about the next six months.
-
Dec 13
Get ready for the rebound
With rising inflation and climbing interest rates wreaking havoc on markets, Canadian investors have been shifting their assets into more defensive sectors, while also staying closer to home.
Presented by:
-
Top Picks
-
Dec 163:43
Court case against ex-CannTrust leaders should prompt OSC 'soul-searching': experts
Legal experts say the acquittal of three former cannabis executives should prompt the Ontario Securities Commission to do some "deep soul searching."
-
Dec 15
High travel demand and ticket prices narrow Transat losses in Q41:39
High travel demand and ticket prices narrow Transat losses in Q4
Travel company Transat A.T. Inc. closed a challenging year on a high as it set sights on a continued recovery for air travel next year with high prices and even higher demand.
-
Dec 168:09
Hexo reports $52.1M net loss in Q2, announces share consolidation
Hexo Corp. says its most recent quarter delivered a $52.1 million net loss as the cannabis company purged unprofitable products and streamlined its business.
-
Dec 165:07
Shopify won't move into high-profile Toronto building
Shopify Inc. says it won’t move into a high-profile retail, office and residential building in Toronto.
-
Dec 15
Canadian Real Estate Association reports home sales down in November5:11
Canadian Real Estate Association reports home sales down in November
The Canadian Real Estate Association says seasonally adjusted home sales were down 3.3 per cent on a month-over-month basis in November.
-
Dec 167:15
First Quantum clings to hope of last-minute Panama copper deal
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. hasn’t given up all hope of brokering an eleventh-hour deal with Panama to continue running a giant copper mine even after authorities ordered the suspension of operations.
-
Dec 161:19
Suncor faces charges related to injury of offshore Nfld. worker: regulator
Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore oil and gas regulator says it has laid charges against Suncor Energy Inc. for alleged offenses related to the injury of a worker on the company's Terra Nova offshore platform.
-
Dec 164:17
TSX recap: Index finishes 0.8% lower amid broad-based losses
Investor hopes for a "Santa Claus rally" this December were dampened yet again Friday, as broad-based declines capped a week of losses on North American markets.
-
Dec 165:44
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Blackberry; CPI data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Dec 14
National average rent rose to a record $2,024 in November: Rentals.ca8:24
National average rent rose to a record $2,024 in November: Rentals.ca
New data shows that the average monthly cost to rent a home in Canada rose to a record $2,024 in November, and experts say the trend does not show signs of stopping soon.