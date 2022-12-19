{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Top Stories

    Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say

    U.S. stocks make recovery bid from policy-induced losses

    Oil swings as growth worries are weighed against China pledge

    Non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits on the rise as demand grows

    Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says

    4 key dates for investors to mark in their 2023 calendars

    Top Stories

    Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say

    U.S. stocks make recovery bid from policy-induced losses

    Oil swings as growth worries are weighed against China pledge

    Non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits on the rise as demand grows

    Ontario and British Columbia headed for a buyer's market, RBC says

    4 key dates for investors to mark in their 2023 calendars
     

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video
    Listen to BNN Radio Live
     
     

    Today's Guests

    • {{guestAppearance.guest.name}}

      {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
      {{guestAppearance.focus}}
      {{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
    Full Guest Schedule

     

    Embedded Image

     

    BNN Bloomberg Newsletters

    • BNN Bloomberg breaking

      BREAKING NEWS

      Sign up and get breaking news email alerts sent straight to your inbox.

      Subscribe
    • The Daily Chase Newsletter Image

      THE DAILY CHASE

      BNN Bloomberg's morning newsletter will keep you updated on all daily program highlights of the day's top stories, as well as executive and analyst interviews.

      Subscribe
    • Market Call thumbnail

      MARKET CALL

      BNN Bloomberg’s top picks newsletter delivers market analysis and stock recommendations from our Market Call guests directly to your inbox each night.

      Subscribe
     

    Most Popular Stocks

    Recently Viewed Stocks

    {{column.title}}
    {{column.title}}
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    {{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] }}
    {{stock[column.field] | currency}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
    - -
    {{stock[column.field]}}
    - -
    As of: {{timeStamp}}

    No Data Found

    Investment Trends

    Advertisement

     

     

     
     