Just in time for plummeting temperatures to send us all indoors, a raft of superb exhibitions to see this winter has debuted in New York. Whatever your preferences, you'll find plenty to do and see.

If You’re a History Buff

Death in the Making: Reexamining the Iconic Spanish Civil War Photobook at the International Center of Photography

In the late 1930s, Robert Capa embedded with Republican soldiers in the Spanish Civil War, taking photographs that would come to define 20th century photojournalism. He subsequently turned his and other photojournalists’ images into a book, Death in the Making. This exhibition includes about 75 photographs from the original publication, along with ephemera including magazines and letters. Through Jan. 9, 2023

If You’re a Clotheshorse

Kimono Style: The John C. Weber Collection at the Met Fifth Avenue

Comprising more than 60 outrageously delicate kimonos, along with dozens of other pieces of Japanese and Western fashion from the late Edo period (1615–1868) to today, this exquisite dive into the historical, cultural and technical aspects of kimonos will be a hit with everyone, whether they care about clothing or just like beautiful objects. Through Feb. 20, 2023

If You Need a Pick-Me-Up

Alex Katz: Gathering at the Guggenheim

Alex Katz has been making large-scale, colorful paintings for nearly 80 years. In this colossal survey, the Guggenheim’s rotunda is devoted to Katz’s progress as an artist from his time as a student in the 1940s to the present. Containing more than 150 artworks, the show is an ebullient introduction to one of America’s most prolific artists. Through Feb. 20, 2023

If You Prefer a Fresh Perspective

Meret Oppenheim: My Exhibition at the MoMA

You probably know Meret Oppenheim for her fur-lined teacup and spoon. What you are not familiar with is her vast body of collage, paintings and sculpture. Oppenheim, this 200 object-exhibition demonstrates, wasn’t just a revolutionary surrealist; she was a groundbreaking, genre-defying artist who pushed artistic mediums to their breaking point in new and surprising ways. Through March 4, 2023

If You’re Feeling Nostalgic

Edward Hopper’s New York at the Whitney Museum of American Art

Has anyone captured the hustle, bustle, beauty and alienation of New York better than Edward Hopper? Installed in the Whitney’s fifth floor, the exhibition is as much a survey of Hopper’s work as a documentation of the city and its many changes. Drawn primarily from the museum’s extensive holdings, the paintings range from the familiar to the largely unseen. Through March 5, 2023

If You’re Hungry

“I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli at the New York Historical Society

The only thing more quintessentially New York than the Empire State Building is a bagel with cream cheese and lox. In this excellent survey of the origins, architecture, and, yes, cuisine of the deli, the exhibition traces the past, present and possible future of a culinary tradition that, for many, is just as American as apple pie. Through April 2, 2023

If You’re a Conservationist

Sharks at the American Museum of Natural History

As this profound and hopefully game-changing exhibition demonstrates, sharks are, as the text goes, more threatened than threatening. Tracing sharks’ evolution over the past 450 million years, visitors are led to understand the marvel of the animals’ existence, along with the very real, very immediate threat of their extinction—a threat exacerbated by the misperception that sharks pose serious danger to humans. Through Sept. 4, 2023

