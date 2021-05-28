Top Stories
Latest Videos
Related Video
Today's Guests
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
Trending
BNN Bloomberg Picks
Why COVID cases in world's most immunized nation are rising despite vaccine push
7:20
Four hedges to shield your finances from inflation
4:49
The US$100 billion stablecoin question
8:35
America's US$795B rescue saved jobs. No one's sure how many
8:40
World's top cannabis exporter edges nearer to legalization
7:22
Wall Street pros are as baffled as anyone by the dollar’s fate
17h ago
TD provisions 'more than healthy' as pent-up demand set to be released: CEO
TD provisions 'more than healthy' as pent-up demand set to be released: CEO
The head of Toronto-Dominion Bank is satisfied the lender has a more than adequate capital buffer in place to weather any future economic storms.
19h ago8:24
Biden budget calls for spending surge fueled by higher taxes
President Joe Biden issued his first full budget proposal Friday, detailing his ambitions to dramatically expand the size and scope of the federal government with more than US$6 trillion in spending over the coming fiscal year.
SPONSORED CONTENT
May 26
MoneyTalk: Can I help my kid with their first mortgage?
Getting into the house market these days is hard. Here are four ways parents can help their adult children and some things to think about before they hand the money over.
Presented by:
May 289:29
Cannabis Canada Weekly: Hexo snaps up Redecan for $925M, Canopy Q4 preview
Hexo's latest deal to buy Redecan for $925 million in a cash-and-stock deal may be a critical point in making Sebastien St-Louis's global cannabis ambitions a reality.
May 27
Canada urged to relax entry rules for fully vaccinated travellers2:34
Canada urged to relax entry rules for fully vaccinated travellers
A Canadian advisory body said Justin Trudeau’s government should relax its stringent border rules for vaccinated travellers and drop a requirement that international air passengers quarantine in a hotel when they arrive.
15h ago
The Week Ahead: Canadian GDP, Alberta starts reopening
BNN Bloomberg sets up the week ahead with what investors need to know.
19h ago2:30
Stocks end month near peak buoyed by growth hopes
Stocks notched their fourth straight monthly advance as data signaling prospects for a sustained rebound of the world’s largest economy outweighed inflation worries. The dollar was little changed.
21h ago4:14
Finance Department says preliminary deficit of $314 billion for last fiscal year
The federal government says its preliminary deficit for the last fiscal year was $314 billion, an unprecedented figure caused by an equally unprecedented economic shock.
May 27
Rogers, BCE get victory as regulator sets new internet rates10:31
Rogers, BCE get victory as regulator sets new internet rates
Canadian regulators handed a major victory to BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc. and other large telecommunications firms by reversing a decision that would have slashed the prices they can charge internet resellers.
Dec 23, 2019
22h ago
Consumer sentiment in U.S. deteriorates on inflation concerns7:07
Consumer sentiment in U.S. deteriorates on inflation concerns
U.S. consumer sentiment weakened in May from a month earlier as inflation concerns picked up.
May 282:44
CWB Financial reports Q2 profit up 40% from year ago
CWB Financial Group topped expectations as it reported its second-quarter profit rose 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
21h ago6:10
Interfor to raise U.S. production to 77 per cent by buying four sawmills for US$375M
Interfor Corp. is forging ahead with a strategy fuelled by record high prices to grow its lumber production in the United States as the U.S. moves to increase softwood lumber duties on Canadian imports to protect its domestic producers.
May 27
Canadian banks signal a COVID-19 all-clear earlier than expected6:25
Canadian banks signal a COVID-19 all-clear earlier than expected
Canada’s biggest banks are signaling that financial issues from the COVID-19 crisis are largely in the rear-view mirror in North America -- and earlier than analysts had expected.
May 286:00
U.S. household spending growth moderates; core prices jump
U.S. personal spending rose at a steady, yet moderate pace in April after a stimulus-fueled binge a month earlier.
20h ago7:25
CanWel to change name to Doman Building Materials effective Monday
Vancouver-based CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. says it will change its name to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. effective Monday.
May 28
To-do list for the new climate activists on Exxon's board6:46
To-do list for the new climate activists on Exxon's board
Royal Dutch Shell lost a major climate lawsuit. The management of Chevron suffered defeat by shareholders who voted for setting an absolute reduction target for greenhouse gases. And, perhaps in the biggest coup of all, Exxon Mobil saw shareholders override management to appoint climate-minded board members.
19h ago10:31
TekSavvy won't bid in wireless auction, may raise prices after CRTC rate decision
Independent telecom provider TekSavvy Solutions Inc. has shelved plans for more wireless services and may exit some internet markets as a result of Thursday's CRTC decision on wholesale internet rates.
19h ago8:10
Travel agencies report soaring bookings, but quarantine hotels hold people back
As travel agencies report soaring international bookings, experts and travellers say Canada's requirement around quarantine hotels for returning travellers is the number 1 factor holding back people from taking trips.
May 27
Investment firms bet against Cathie Wood’s top ETF as tech faltered4:20
Investment firms bet against Cathie Wood’s top ETF as tech faltered
Cathie Wood’s recent travails have been a boon for some of her peers in money management.About two dozen investment advisers including Balyasny Asset Management and a unit of Blackstone Group Inc. bought bearish put options during the first quarter on the Ark Innovation exchange traded fund, her firm’s main investment vehicle, regulatory filings show.
Opinion
May 27
TD Bank flush with cash as second-quarter profit surges 144%7:30
TD Bank flush with cash as second-quarter profit surges 144%
TD Bank Group joined the parade of profit beats from Canada's largest lenders on Thursday as a dramatically improved view of credit quality bolstered the financial giants' bottom lines.
22h ago8:22
Ontario shortening interval between COVID-19 vaccine doses
Ontario is shortening the interval between doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, starting with adults aged 80 and older next week.
20h ago7:34
Oil posts best week since April on eve of summer travel season
Oil posted its biggest weekly gain since the middle of April ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day weekend that kicks off the country’s summer driving season.
May 282:25
Apple plans redesigned AirPods for 2021, new AirPods Pro in 2022
Apple Inc. is readying a revamp of its entry-level AirPods for this year and a second generation of the AirPods Pro for next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
May 275:13
Nike drops soccer star Neymar after sexual assault claim
Nike Inc. said it ended its partnership with Neymar after the Brazilian soccer star wouldn’t cooperate in a probe of sexual assault allegations against him made by a company employee.
May 271:41
Tesla Model 3 loses coveted 'Top Pick' Consumer Reports rank
Tesla Inc.’s Model 3 sedan was stripped of its Top Pick status by Consumer Reports, which cited the temporary loss of automatic emergency braking and other safety features.