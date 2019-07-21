(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond’s promise on Sunday to quit his post if Boris Johnson becomes the next prime minister will intensify speculation over who will take charge of the U.K.’s purse strings when the new leader is installed on Wednesday.

Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are waiting on Tuesday’s result in the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May the following day in No. 10 Downing Street. Both are expected to reshuffle the top team, and in the case of Johnson, the runaway favorite, it’s now certain he’ll have to put a new person in charge of the country’s finances, after Hammond said he wouldn’t be able to support the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

While neither Hunt or Johnson say they have promised the job to anyone yet, both have been preparing their transition teams ahead of the result on July 23. A number of names have been circulating, including Sajid Javid, Amber Rudd and even Hunt himself -- if he loses to Johnson.

The new chancellor will have a packed in-tray when he or she starts. Hammond is leaving some key decisions to his successor, including picking the new Bank of England governor and deciding the scope of the upcoming spending review that sets limits for government departments.

There’s also Brexit to consider. Both Johnson and Hunt have said they will pursue a no-deal exit from the European Union if an agreement can’t be reached. As Johnson has made it clear he will not allow dissent in his pro-Brexit Cabinet, europhile ministers such as Hammond and Justice Secretary David Gauke are vowing to quit before they’re sacked.

So who is vying for one of the most powerful jobs in government?

Sajid Javid

The bookmakers’ favorite for the job is Sajid Javid, a 49-year-old former Deutsche Bank trader, business secretary and Treasury minister. Currently the home secretary, Javid has similar spending ambitions to Johnson on infrastructure and housing.

He is the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver and would be Britain’s first chancellor from an Asian background. Pro-Israel and socially liberal, Javid is seen as fiscally tough and intellectually euroskeptic, positions that are popular among rank-and-file Tories. Crucially for Johnson, Javid is prepared to leave the EU without a deal and has now publicly backed the Tory front-runner.

Jeremy Hunt

If Johnson wins the Tory leadership race, he could make a bold offer to his defeated rival and give the chancellor’s job to Hunt. The foreign secretary has repeatedly noted his shared positions on Brexit with Johnson and both candidates have promised generous spending plans and tax cuts.

The herbal tea-drinking Hunt is a polite multimillionaire, who likes to remind voters that he started his career as an entrepreneur. Even so, putting Hunt in the Treasury would be a dramatic peace offering to a rival who has done his best to undermine Johnson’s chances.

Liz Truss

Liz Truss has been a loyal supporter of Johnson since the early days of his campaign, which could put her in pole position for a key role. As the current chief secretary to the Treasury, she’s nominally in charge of the government spending review -- though she has clashed with Hammond on key policies including the divisive HS2 north-south high-speed rail project.

While Hammond wants to keep HS2 on track, Truss has sided with grassroots Tories who complain it will cut through the picturesque counties surrounding London. Johnson has spoken of the need for another review of its economic benefits, while Hunt has given the project his full support.

Truss, 43, doesn’t enjoy as much support in the party as other candidates. Some of her public appearances have attracted mockery, particularly when in a 2014 speech to the Tory annual conference she declared: “We import two thirds of our cheese. That. Is. A. Disgrace.”

After growing up in a left-wing household in Yorkshire, northern England, Truss rebelled and joined the Tories. In the Thatcherite tradition, the pro-Brexit Truss advocates deregulation and hard work, and was co-author of a 2012 book claiming British workers are among the world’s most idle.

Matt Hancock

The ambitious 40-year-old Matt Hancock threw his weight behind Johnson after quitting the leadership race at an earlier stage. That surprised some of his fellow moderate Tories, given the health secretary took aim at Johnson’s anti-business rhetoric and has said he would vote to remain in the EU if given the chance in another referendum. Yet Hancock’s ability to defend government policy -- whatever it is -- will be useful to whoever wins the contest.

Hancock has won a horse race as a jockey and played cricket in the Arctic. More relevantly, he’s worked as an economist at the Bank of England and as an adviser to former chancellor George Osborne.

It may not be smooth sailing if Hancock gets the job. He and Johnson disagree on so-called sin taxes on sugary drinks and unhealthy foods. Hancock sees the taxes as key to tackling obesity; Johnson has pledged to review the levy. Johnson also rowed back a pledge to end a public-sector pay freeze, just hours after Hancock announced it -- apparently on his behalf.

Amber Rudd

Amber Rudd has been talked of as a potential chancellor for years. As home secretary in 2017, she was rumored to be in line to replace Hammond if May won a landslide election victory. May failed, and Rudd stayed at the Home Office until she was forced to resign over the department’s mishandling of legacy immigration issues.

It’s Rudd’s stance on Brexit -- and her past criticism of Johnson’s character -- that will weigh against her this time. As one of the most high-profile pro-EU members of Cabinet, Rudd has threatened to quit if a no-deal Brexit becomes government policy, making her an unlikely Johnson appointee.

During the 2016 EU referendum, she questioned Johnson’s reliability, saying while he was the life and soul of the party, he “was not the man you want driving you home at the end of the evening.”

Rudd, 55, is also one of the most vocal backers of Hunt, saying he’ll be able to best unite the divided Tory party. The work and pensions secretary is a leader of the One Nation Conservatives group backing “good regulation” and free enterprise.

Best of the Rest

If Johnson or Hunt decide to fill their Cabinet with Brexiteers, there are a number of contenders who could be in line for top jobs. They include Environment Secretary Michael Gove, and former Cabinet ministers Andrea Leadsom and Priti Patel.

Cult figure Jacob Rees-Mogg could be a wildcard candidate for chancellor. He shares a number of similarities with Johnson, his fellow Old Etonian. The 50-year-old euroskeptic is a figurehead for the Tory party’s staunchest Brexit backers, and has supported Johnson from the start.

Rees-Mogg is an arch critic of Bank of England governor Mark Carney, accusing him of interfering in Brexit and of a “panic interest-rate cut” in the wake of the 2016 vote to leave the EU.

The father of five is sometimes jokingly called the “member of Parliament for the 18th Century.” He’s admitted to never changing a diaper, wore suits as an undergraduate at Oxford University, and was interviewed by the BBC at the age of 12 about his investments in industrial giant General Electric Co. He said he wanted to be managing director of the company by the age of 30.

