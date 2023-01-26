(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify

The big story in the UK this week centers on the fate of Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi. His tax affairs have come under scrutiny following a report that he’d paid £4.8 million ($5.4 million) in taxes to His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs, including a 30% penalty for not paying on time in the first place. Zahawi’s excuse was that he’d been “careless,” and so far he’s been allowed to stay in his post. But pressure is mounting. In this week’s In the City, reporter Alex Wickham joins to assess the damage being done to the Tory party’s popularity as a result of the scandal. As Wickham puts it, the incident “feeds into the narrative that the Tories just don’t get it during a cost of living crisis.” It’s an impression that arguably goes over poorly with voters.

If you ask Arun Advani, the interesting part of the story is less about why Zahawi paid the wrong amount, and more how small it was when compared with the earnings he generated. Advani, an associate professor in economics at the University of Warwick and a Research Fellow at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, explains the UK’s current tax structure and where there’s room for improvement.

“Think about it less as pursuing the wealthy and more as pursuing wealth,” Advani says. “The distinction there is it’s not about trying to tax people because they’re rich, it’s about trying to tax money that comes from owning assets and getting return on that relative to taxing labor.”

