(Bloomberg) -- The fight over a tunnel project in Antwerp, Belgium has revealed extraordinary levels of toxins in the water, soil and people near 3M’s factory. While the company said this week that it will cease using or making so-called forever chemicals a few years from now, for people living near the plant, the damage has already been done. And for regulators in Europe, the battle may be just beginning.

In this episode of Bloomberg Storylines, we meet Wendy D’Hollander, who lives across the highway from the Antwerp plant. She said her entire family has high levels of 3M chemicals in their bloodstreams, and that the American company has yet to begin a promised cleanup near their home.

