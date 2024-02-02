(Bloomberg) -- One year after a fiery train crash unleashed a cocktail of chemicals in the town of East Palestine, Ohio, residents are still no closer to understanding what, if any, long-term health problems await. That concerns people like Joy Mascher, who owns the local florist, Flowers Straight From the Heart, and who has experienced nose sores for 12 months. Or Bob Figley, owner of Brushville Supply & Hardware, located near the site of the derailment. “Will it shorten our lives?” he asks. “How will it affect my grandson and his kids?”

The good news is that many people inside and outside of East Palestine are searching for answers. The bad news is that getting them won’t be easy. The plan for documenting and responding to long-term health effects experienced by residents is still being ironed out. Norfolk Southern spokesperson Connor Spielmaker says the company “is working on details for a medical compensation fund that is being designed to address long-term health concerns in the community.” The early emergency response, meanwhile, left gaps in the data on chemical exposures. And the disaster is complicated to study because of the multiple chemicals involved.

While resolving these issues is pressing for those who live and work in East Palestine, whether and how that’s accomplished has wider implications: The US transports more than 2 million carloads of hazardous material by train every year.

The East Palestine disaster occurred in two stages, both of which involved telling residents to evacuate. The first began when a Norfolk Southern Corp. freight train carrying various chemicals — including the carcinogen vinyl chloride — derailed in the town of 5,000 people around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2023. There was a big fire and some of the damaged railcars released their chemicals into the air, soil and two local creeks.

The second stage started on Feb. 6, when emergency responders and Norfolk Southern — concerned about a possible explosion — made the controversial decision to empty vinyl chloride from multiple railcars and set it on fire in a “controlled burn.” The resulting smoke darkened the sky for miles.

Since the derailment, a health clinic financed in part by the railroad operator, and an Environmental Protection Agency welcome center, have opened in town; a local antique shop, meanwhile, has shuttered. The community is deeply divided over how to move forward, and multiple class-action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of impacted residents; one consolidated case heads to trial on Nov. 4. A federal investigation into what caused the derailment is ongoing. Former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine last year, and President Joe Biden will do so later this month.

As of Jan. 25, nearly 177,000 tons of solid waste and roughly 44 million gallons of wastewater had been removed from the derailment site, according to the EPA. Removal of contaminated soil under the railroad tracks and in nearby ditches “is finished,” says Debra Shore, Region 5 administrator for the EPA. Shore says officials are now focused on restoring the local creeks — where an oily sheen persists — by the end of the year.

All of that is cold comfort for locals worried about their health. After the derailment, hundreds of Ohio residents and emergency responders reported at least one new or worsened symptom, including headaches, anxiety and coughing, according to a survey by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. The Ohio Department of Health is planning another survey for this month.

In November, the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine held a two-day virtual public workshop on health impacts tied to the disaster, which was attended by government officials, medical professionals, academics and members of the community. East Palestine residents shared their concerns, and local health providers detailed how clinicians lacked training for responding to environmental disasters. EPA officials also outlined their extensive monitoring efforts, while acknowledging that the equipment initially used to check the air inside people’s homes wasn’t sensitive enough to detect low levels of the chemicals of concern. We may never know exactly how many people were exposed to those chemicals, at what levels, or for how long. Ideally, every person possibly exposed “should have been able to report their symptoms and experiences in a format that could be followed and tracked,” says Erin Haynes, chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at the University of Kentucky, who spoke at the workshop. “Concurrently, the public should have been given the opportunity to provide samples for analysis — urine, blood, hair, anything.”

That didn’t happen. Many in the community are waiting for Norfolk Southern to provide funding for long-term health care and tracking.

Spielmaker at Norfolk Southern said that in the short term residents can seek “free assessments and care” at the new health clinic, and those with out-of-pocket expenses can contact the company’s Family Assistance Center.

A senior official in the Biden administration told Bloomberg Green that a community-needs assessment is underway, the results of which will feed into a long-term monitoring plan that Norfolk Southern will be asked to develop in coordination with local, state and federal officials.

In the meantime, Haynes’ team is trying to fill the knowledge gap by doing independent indoor air-monitoring and running tests on a limited set of biological samples collected from willing residents. The work has been difficult. In one case, she says, “we had to develop a more accurate marker of vinyl chloride exposure in urine because existing tests weren’t specific enough.” Further complicating those efforts, only a few decades-old studies have looked at community exposure to vinyl chloride.

“This is truly unprecedented territory,” says East Palestine resident Misti Allison, who is serving as a community liaison for Haynes’s research. “We are really human test subjects at this point.”

In the months after the derailment, East Palestine faded from the headlines. But residents, environmental activists and public health experts hope this derailment serves as a warning to the many communities made vulnerable by trains transporting hazardous chemicals across the country. At any given moment, for example, some 200 railcars are carrying up to 36 million pounds of vinyl chloride across nearly 2,000 miles of US railways, according to a new report by the environmental group Toxic-Free Future.

“People need to be aware,” says Mascher. “If it happened here, it can happen anywhere.”

