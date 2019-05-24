Subscribe to What Goes Up on Apple Podcasts

Relations between the U.S. and China took a dangerous turn this week, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams: It’s now a technology war, not just a trade war. She joins co-hosts Sarah Ponczek and Mike Regan on the latest episode of the “What Goes Up” podcast. How should an investor size up the potential damage to confidence from the escalation of tensions? “The hard truth is nobody knows,” Martin Adams says, but asset prices offer a lot of information about the collective wisdom of markets.Also joining the show is Bloomberg’s Emily Barrett, a reporter on the bonds and foreign-exchange team, who talks about expectations for a low-inflation environment reflected in market pricing and what the latest Federal Reserve minutes signal for the path of interest rates. Stick around for the show’s traditional discussion of “The Craziest Thing I Ever Saw in Markets (This Week.)”

