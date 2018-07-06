The Trade War Is On: Timeline of How We Got Here and What’s Next

(Bloomberg) -- The trade dispute between the U.S. and China has entered a new phase, with the Trump administration announcing higher tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports, and an equivalent response from Beijing.

Without talks, in the next two weeks or so, the U.S. will announce a further $16 billion of goods to be hit with higher duties, and we can expect an equal response from the other side. That’s notwithstanding Trump’s threat to escalate with tariffs on $200 billion more should China retaliate to his first salvo -- and of course, they’ve done that.

Here’s a timeline of major developments this year (in reverse chronological order)

Further Reading

Timeline of the dispute from the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

U.S. Trade Representative’s press release and report on the Section 301 tariffs on IP.

WTO dispute list.

Campaign speech by Donald Trump from June 2016 detailing much of what has become his international economic policy

