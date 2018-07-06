(Bloomberg) -- The trade dispute between the U.S. and China has entered a new phase, with the Trump administration announcing higher tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports, and an equivalent response from Beijing.

Without talks, in the next two weeks or so, the U.S. will announce a further $16 billion of goods to be hit with higher duties, and we can expect an equal response from the other side. That’s notwithstanding Trump’s threat to escalate with tariffs on $200 billion more should China retaliate to his first salvo -- and of course, they’ve done that.

Here’s a timeline of major developments this year (in reverse chronological order)

