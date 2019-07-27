The Troubled History of Mylan, Founded by Two U.S. Army Buddies

(Bloomberg) -- Dogged by price collusion allegations, controversy around its EpiPen, management ethics and years of share underperformance, the latest chapter in Mylan NV’s checkered history looks set to result in a combination with a part of Pfizer Inc. Here’s a look at the company’s timeline so far:

1961: Milan Puskar and Don Panoz, who met while serving in the U.S. army, found Mylan Pharmaceuticals as a drug distributor in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

2002: Robert Coury takes over as chief executive officer

2004, July: Mylan discloses a plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a $4 billion deal September: Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who held a 8.9% stake at the time, slams the deal for being too expensive and dilutive to shareholders. In November, he offers to buy Mylan for $5.38 billion through his High River Limited Partnership in an attempt to block the King purchase

2005, February: Mylan abandons its King bid after failing to agree on terms June: Icahn restates his $20-a-share offer July: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s investigating 120 reports of deaths that may be linked to painkiller patches sold by Mylan and Johnson & Johnson. Icahn drops his takeover bid for Mylan and sells his stake



EpiPen Deal

2007: Mylan agrees to buy Merck KGaA’s generic-drug unit for 4.9 billion euros to become the world’s third-largest maker of copycat versions of drugs. It acquires the rights to sell EpiPen, the emergency allergy antidote In the decade after, it raised the price of the product from about $50 for a single pen to more than $600 for a two-pack

2008: West Virginia University says two officials would resign after it was reported they had a role in giving Heather Bresch, Mylan’s chief operating officer and daughter of Joe Manchin, senator from West Virginia, a degree she allegedly didn’t earn

2009: Milan Puskar steps down as chairman of board

2011: Mylan says it spent the firm spent more than $500,000 for Coury to have personal use of the company’s private plane, the Journal reports

2012, January: Coury becomes chairman of the board and is succeeded as CEO by Bresch

2012: The Wall Street Journal reports that Mylan spent

2014: Mylan buys Abbott Laboratories’ generic drug business in established markets like Europe and forms a new company to be incorporated in the Netherlands The company’s relocation -- undertaken for tax reasons -- allows Mylan to set up an independent foundation, or “stichting,” a centuries-old legal structure that can help the company ward off an unwanted offer by issuing new shares

2015, April: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. makes an unsolicited offer to buy Mylan for about $40.1 billion Mylan rejects the bid as too low and pursues a separate hostile bid for drugmaker Perrigo Co. Teva abandons its bid for Mylan in July and agrees to buy Allergan’s generic drug business instead



The Real Questions Begin

2015, October: Mylan says it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents about a land development deal involving its vice chairman Rodney L Piatt

2016, September: CEO Bresch is questioned by lawmakers. The House’s Oversight Committee grills her over ethics and a $19 million pay package during a hearing examining how the company raised prices on its EpiPen

2016, November: Bloomberg reports Mylan is among drugmakers to receive subpoenas as part of a sweeping criminal investigation into price collusion begun two years prior

2017, October: A civil investigation by dozens of states conducting a multiyear probe into alleged price collusion names Rajiv Malik, Mylan’s president and executive director, as part of an expanded complaint against pharmaceutical companies

2018, May: Mylan’s EpiPen was placed on the FDA’s shortage list in May after more than 400 patients in 45 states reported difficulty filling prescriptions

2018, August: Mylan announces a strategic review to evaluate a “wide range” of options to “unlock the true value” of the company

Still Waiting

2019, May: Mylan shares fall the most in 19 years after the company offers no updates on the review amid manufacturing problems, competition and declining prices that Bresch says created “unprecedented volatility.”

2019, May: Mylan is among generic drug makers including Teva and a unit of Pfizer targeted in a lawsuit filed by states alleging drug price-fixing after a five-year investigation

2019, July: Pfizer Inc. plans to combine its off-patent business, which includes Lipitor cholesterol pills and male-impotence drug Viagra, with Mylan and form a generic drug giant, people familiar with the matter say Michael Goettler, who runs Pfizer’s off-patent drug unit, would become chief executive of the combined company. Mylan Chairman Coury would be executive chairman, one of the people said Current Mylan CEO Bresch and Malik would depart



