(Bloomberg) -- India is the world’s third biggest polluter and the nation most dependent on coal—the dirtiest of all fossil fuels—for power generation. Nevertheless, it just made a hugely ambitious pledge at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, to reach net-zero by 2070.

In this episode of India+, Bloomberg Digital Originals reports on how India’s two richest people, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, will be critical to any pursuit of that goal. The two men are investing tens of billions of dollars in renewable technologies as they compete to dominate the country’s new green economy.

But at the same time, India is looking to source unprecedented amounts of additional coal from new mines in Australia. This has some environmental advocates questioning the reality—and the sincerity—of India’s net-zero ambitions, and those of its two biggest billionaires.

