(Bloomberg) -- After years of review over a hotly debated issue, the U.S. government finally has a plan to make the $16 trillion Treasury market less opaque.

Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin’s debt mangers will on Monday reveal to an audience of Wall Street’s elite, central bankers and regulators the results of their years-long examination of transparency in the world’s biggest bond market. During an event at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich will announce a plan for the dissemination of Treasury trading data to the public, according to another Treasury official who asked not to be named.

The very basics of trading are at issue here. In the U.S. stock market, the price, size and time of transactions are usually reported within a second. For corporate bonds, it’s 15 minutes or less. Reflecting the private-club feel that’s long dominated the business, there’s no comparable disclosure in Treasuries, which set rates for trillions of dollars worth of assets like mortgages.

The details of the decision will affect a broad swath of market participants, from banks to high-frequency traders. A raucous public debate stretching back to 2016, if not earlier, has pitted bond dealers against high-speed trading firms over what data should be public. Wall Street banks argue greater transparency will make it harder for them to trade. Automated market makers, which play an increasingly key role in modern trading, think more information will help them buy and sell more as well as reduce costs.

This annual gathering has been part of a push by authorities to shed light on the workings of this business following an extreme bout of volatility in October 2014. The episode involved a 12-minute crash and rebound in yields with no apparent trigger. It prompted the first government review of the market since 1998 and, in 2017, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority began collecting market data on Trace, the agency’s bond-price reporting system. For now, only regulators, including Treasury, can view the data.

Citigroup Inc. and several other bond dealers opposed broad dissemination of trade information to the public, saying it would make it tough for banks to assume large amounts of risk on behalf of their clients, and raise the risk that transactions in U.S. debt -- particularly older debt that changes hands less frequently -- would move the market.

High-speed trading firms such as KCG Holdings Inc. -- which was acquired by Virtu Financial Inc. in 2017 -- have advocated for public release, seeing it as aiding trading efficiency and opening up the Treasury market to more participants. Billionaire Ken Griffin’s hedge fund, Citadel LLC, has touted that more data may actually give investors a bargaining chip to win better execution from their trading partners.

The protracted length of Treasury’s deliberations on this topic has frustrated market participants.

After two years of work on the matter under former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, Mnuchin’s team took over. Craig Phillips, who had been spearheading the effort before he left the government in June, said at this same gathering at the New York Fed last year that they were focused on taking the time needed so their ultimate action would “do no harm” to the Treasury market.

