22h ago
The U.S. Has Reached ‘Peak Recovery’ and Markets Have Taken Notice
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London, joined this week’s “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss the state of the global economy and why the equity rally seems to have hit the snooze button. The U.S. has reached “peak recovery” following the pandemic, she says, yet fundamentals remain strong so cyclical and financial stocks should continue doing well.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.