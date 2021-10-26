The U.S. May Need Another 1 Million Truck Drivers Over the Next Decade

(Bloomberg) -- At this rate, the U.S. needs to recruit nearly 1 million truck drivers to replace retiring ones and keep up with high freight demand over the next decade, according to the American Trucking Associations.

The nation’s trucking shortage already stands at a record 80,000 drivers and that’s set to surpass 160,000 in 2030, the association said in a report dated Monday. The group based its estimates on retirements and a pandemic-fueled exodus from the industry, among other things.

