(Bloomberg) -- Shortages of avocados are already showing up in the supply chain after a suspension of imports from Mexico just days ago.

That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who asked not to be named because it involves commercial arrangements. Mexico, which accounts for about 80% of the U.S. market, is scrambling to fix the ban. Meanwhile, in the U.S., time is of the essence until supplies run out. The market has 57 million pounds of avocados, which translates to just a week’s worth of inventory, according to Stonehill Produce Chief Executive Officer Keith Slattery, who cited industry figures from the Hass Avocado Board.

“That’ll dry up quickly,” he said.

The halt on avocado imports from Michoacán, a coastal state just west of Mexico City that has been plagued with violence in recent years, went into effect Feb. 11 after an inspector said he received a threatening phone call. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador responded by suggesting there were political and economic interests at play in the U.S. decision.

In the meantime, U.S. shoppers and diners should expect to pay more for avocados, which are already the most expensive for the time of year in available government data. Inflation is running rampant across grocery stores, with consumers paying more for everything from meat to romaine lettuce. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said Monday that its suppliers have “several weeks” of inventory available.

“Every day matters,” said Barry Friends, partner at food-industry consultant Pentallect Inc. “There will be a brief period of scarcity that will drive prices up. You put a pinch on the avocado supply, and the price is going to spike for sure.”

