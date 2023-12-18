The UK IPO Market Hasn’t Been This Slow Since the Great Financial Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- For London, 2023 has been a year to forget for initial public offerings.

UK stock listings this year have barely reached $1 billion, just a fraction of normal levels and on track to surpass 2022 as the lowest annual tally since the great financial crisis. Equally damaging, the majority of the companies that have come to market are now trading below their IPO prices.

That’s a concern as the London Stock Exchange struggles to hold onto its role as a global financial center, seven years after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

While IPOs have been weak across Europe, the ailing UK bourse has also had to contend with a shrinking universe of listed companies, outages disrupting trading and its FTSE 100 Index being the worst performing benchmark in Europe this year. Now an activist investor is pushing for a FTSE 100 company, Pearson Plc, to move its listing to the US.

Only 11 small companies have begun trading in the UK this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. CAB Payments Holdings Plc, a processor of currency transactions and one of the biggest, has tumbled about 80% since it came to market in July. Other stocks that have listed and subsequently declined include Ocean Harvest Technology Group Plc, which produces animal feed from seaweed, down 41%, and gold miner Fulcrum Metals Plc, down 10%.

London share indexes such as the blue chip FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 “have become wallflowers in the investor dance over the past few years, and UK listed stocks still appear more unloved,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Recent decliners such as CAB Payments, which plunged after a profit warning, have joined a list of high-profile London IPOs over the past few years — including Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc, Deliveroo Plc and MyProtein.com owner THG Plc — that have plunged after going public.

The UK market also has been losing out on some high-profile offerings. Cambridge, England-based chip designer Arm Holdings Plc and commodities clearer Marex Group both opted to list in New York rather than in London, while some companies already trading in London are leaving, or are coming under pressure to do so.

Just this month activist Cevian Capital AB, which this year pressured Dublin-based building materials group CRH Plc to move its primary listing from London to New York, said it had singled out FTSE 100 constituent Pearson as the next company in its portfolio well suited for a move across the Atlantic. In 2022 Pearson earned 69% of its revenue in North America.

That said, broader trends may help the London market. A wave of private equity takeovers of UK-listed companies does imply there’s still significant value in the market, according to Streeter.

And with bond investors starting to price in the prospect of rate cuts next year from the Federal Reserve in the US and potentially central banks in Europe and the UK too, despite signals from policy makers that such expectations are premature, that could help risk appetite and make IPOs more attractive.

