(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s tilting of bond sales toward shorter maturities reflects how a shortage of collateral distorting money markets has intensified, the country’s debt chief said.

The Debt Management Office boosted the proportion of short-dated bonds in its sales plan for the fiscal year to April, taking it to nearly 40% of the total. That sparked investors to dump two-year bonds more than longer maturities, flattening the gilt yield curve.

Such short-term debt has been in limited supply given years of buying by the Bank of England, with a flood of money chasing these haven assets in recent months after UK market turmoil. Robert Stheeman, the DMO’s chief executive, noted the scarcity has worsened recently.

“We have tried to take that into account in shaping this remit,” Stheeman said in an interview after the DMO’s sales plans. “In the medium term I’d expect that collateral squeeze to ease somewhat.”

Scarcity Problem

The government’s financing requirements for this fiscal year were lower than expected, but market attention swiftly turned to the projections for the years to come. Stheeman also cited additional supply from the Bank of England’s new gilt sales program as helping ease the collateral shortage. Officials at the central bank acknowledged the scarcity problem in comments after their policy decision this month, saying they were also skewing sales toward shorter maturities.

Investors face record net gilt issuance next year when BOE auctions are also taken into account. Stheeman said the DMO “always relishes the challenge,” noting the gilt market has proved capable of adjusting to supply and adverse market conditions in the past.

“The gilt market needs to find twice as much new private cash next fiscal year as it has in the last eight years combined,” said Citigroup Inc. analysts including Jamie Searle. “This is an issuance jump without precedent.”

UK Bond Deluge Caps Gains for Traders Betting on Austerity

The demand for gilts has weighed on short-term secured market rates just as the BOE hikes interest rates, hampering its ability to tighten financial conditions. Two-year yields jumped as much as 18 basis points after the DMO remit Thursday, narrowing the gap with 30-year yields by as much as 10 basis points. The move extended Friday, with two-year yields up 11 basis points to 3.19%.

The dearth of high-quality liquid assets is a long-standing issue in many markets owing to years of quantitative easing. Yet analysts have said that’s been exacerbated in the UK by pension funds seeking liquid assets after a cascade of collateral calls in late September caught them out.

Record Flows

October saw record inflows into sterling money-market funds, with some calling for a BOE intervention to stem the cash-collateral imbalance. That followed a historic market rout spurred by former prime minister Liz Truss’s fiscal plans.

Stheeman said the market feels the rate offered in its Standing Repo Facility, a backstop for dealers looking to obtain scarce securities, is “helpful in the current environment.” Since June, the DMO has said it anticipates the rate there will be 75 basis points lower than the BOE’s key rate, easing concerns the spread might widen as the central bank continues its hiking cycle.

The proportion of short-maturity gilt sales will rise to 39.2% for the fiscal year, from 37.9% in the DMO’s previous September plan and up significantly from 30.0% in its original April forecast. The proportion of medium-maturity sales also increased, while the share of long-maturity and inflation-linked supply fell.

That should start contributing to an easing of repo collateral shortages before the next fiscal year, according to RBC Capital Markets analysts.

“There’s not a huge amount that we the DMO can do,” Stheeman said. “The Bank is also trying to perhaps address this as well through its own sales.”

