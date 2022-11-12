(Bloomberg) -- Where are the champions of the arts? Who will stand up for culture?

That’s what I found myself wondering when deep cuts were announced to the budgets of opera companies and theatres in London. It was left to the dazed spokespeople of these outfits to gather their wits and express disappointment after Arts Council England (ACE) reduced its spending in the capital by £32 million ($38 million).

ACE is not quite the same thing as the Department of Culture, but it’s very close, a spending body at arm’s length. ACE distributes government money and funding from the National Lottery to arts organizations.

In making savings, ACE was taking its cue from Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary who instructed the funding body to support the leveling up agenda of Boris Johnson (two prime ministers back) and to favor communities outside London over art lovers and overseas visitors in the metropolis.

The English National Opera lost its entire grant of £12.6 million and will have to leave its magnificent Edwardian home, the Coliseum in the West End, for a new base in the north, perhaps Manchester; the ENO will now receive £17 million ($20 million) spread over three years. The Royal Opera House had its backing cut by more than £2 million a year. ACE provided 30% of its annual budget of £84 million in 2021. The Donmar, the theater in which director Sam Mendes made his name, had all of its more than £500,000 a year withdrawn. Its total income in 2020, the last year for which figures are available, was £6.4 million. The Gate Theatre also lost its entire ACE grant. Its total income last year was £607,550. The Barbican Arts similarly lost all of its ACE money, which last year was £372,000 of a total income of £26 million. Support for the National Theatre has been cut by 5%, from £17 million a year to £16.2 million.

ACE disburses a total of £446 million to almost 1,000 arts bodies nationwide. Those on the receiving end of its largesse include the National Football Museum in Manchester, which will get £350,000, and the famous Blackpool illuminations, earmarked for £225,000.

Under Pressure

You’d be hard put to make the case for the arts in life-or-death terms. But we don’t have to. It’s enough to say that the culture sector supports thousands of jobs, attracts tourists, contributes billions to the national coffers, boosts mental health and furnishes the next generation with valuable and transferable skills. Few people would deny any of that, even if some might quibble over more intangible benefits such as enhanced critical thinking, a tendency toward greater empathy, and good old-fashioned fun.

Yet the arts are under pressure everywhere, with few prominent names defending them. Future historians may conclude that the present moment was decisive in the long withdrawal of consensus for culture as a civic good.

This consensus was highly patrician. Tories who trod the boards in Footlights at Cambridge University were happy to put public money into the Royal Shakespeare Company. Trade unionists who read Gramsci and Richard Hoggart on subsidized degree courses became Labour MPs and voted for public libraries. The arts are no longer a matter of noblesse oblige, and that’s no bad thing. But who will stand up for them when the tough spending choices are made? In living memory, the culture secretary was a figure with some connection to the arts: Grey Gowrie, who did the job in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet, was a well-regarded poet. By contrast, Dorries’ CV includes munching an ostrich’s anus on the reality show I’m a Celebrity—although in fairness, she has written several books of popular fiction.

The present incumbent, Michelle Donelan, has worked for Sky and had a stint as a marketing manager for the grappling franchise, WWE. She has made no public comments on the ACE cuts, but Stuart Murphy, the ENO’s chief executive, said she was in “listening mode” when he raised his fears about their impact.

Incredibly Damaging

Mezzo soprano Jenifer Johnson feels so strongly that the argument for opera is not being made that she’s doing the job herself, even though she’s almost 4,000 miles from London; she’s currently in Minnesota, giving performances of Mahler’s Third Symphony. She has been speaking to sympathetic MPs, encouraging them to challenge the ACE cuts in Parliament.

Born in Liverpool, where she still lives, Johnson has been nicknamed the “Scouse diva.” She has won the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Singer of the Year award and picked up Recording of the Year at the Gramophone Awards 2022. Even though she’s a proud northerner, Johnson told me that she regrets ENO’s likely move to Lancashire. “We already have Opera North in Leeds. Putting the ENO in direct competition in the next city along makes a nonsense of Opera North’s remit.” Moving a company the size of the ENO—not just its musicians and performers but technicians and other behind the scenes staff—really means breaking it up, says Johnson. By no means will everyone be able to relocate to Manchester. She sees an irony in a Brexit-supporting government putting a squeeze on the ENO, which was established in 1931 to perform works sung in English rather than Italian, German or French, the traditional languages of opera.

Johnson calls the choices made by ACE “aggressive, ill-thought out and incredibly damaging in the long term. I don’t agree that this is a government of philistines. [Cabinet minister] Michael Gove likes to go to the opera. But he keeps quiet about it.”

In July, Dominic Raab, Gove’s colleague around Boris Johnson’s Downing Street table, called the Labour frontbencher Angela Rayner a “Champagne socialist” for attending Glyndebourne during a rail strike. “They think that opera is elitist, but they’re confusing elitism with excellence,” Johnson says. You can attend the Royal Opera House for as little as £3 if you’re prepared to stand.

London is a center of quality in music, producing great musicians and touring companies, as well as first-rate technicians. For how much longer?

Johnson says opera and classical music strike a chord with the public, and politicians should pay attention. “Everyone noticed the choral music which was performed at the Queen’s funeral; people commented on it. Can you imagine what the coronation of King Charles would be like without it?”

