It's In the City in the desert. Francine Lacqua is in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, covering the COP27 climate talks. She sits down with Allegra Stratton, contributing editor and author of The Readout, as well as Akshat Rathi, senior reporter and host of the podcast Zero. They address the increasing skepticism surrounding the UK's commitment to its net-zero targets and the “show me the money” theme of this year's conference.

Plus, there's a conversation about whether the City of London is still on track to be the green capital for finance. Stratton says the answer lies with the banks. “We need to see how some of these big financial institutions are starting to deal with the riskier climate parts of their portfolio,” she says.

