(Bloomberg) -- Sanjay Shah went from being an unemployed London trader to a $700 million whale in just a few short years, all thanks to an obscure strategy called “cum-ex trading.”

Now regulators in multiple countries are after him as they seek to close this legal loophole—one they say has facilitated the biggest tax heist in European history. Bloomberg Digital Originals looks behind the story of one man’s clever approach to trading, and the global consequences that followed.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.