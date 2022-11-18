The US Is Unlikely to Score Many Goals in the World Cup — You Can Bet on It

(Bloomberg) -- Most Americans can bet legally on games in the World Cup for the first time, and one of the safer wagers may turn out to be on the US national soccer team flopping out of the tournament early.

More than 30 states in the US now offer legal sports betting, four years after the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban. Americans are expected to bet as much as $1.8 billion on the World Cup in Qatar starting Sunday, with as many as 20 million people placing wagers online or with a physical sportsbook.The tournament kicks off Sunday, Nov. 20 with Ecuador taking on host nation Qatar, with the US making its first appearance the following day against Wales, which last reached the quadrennial jamboree in 1958. Coached by Gregg Berhalter and with forward Christian Pulisic the standout player, the US has another two games — against England on the day after Thanksgiving and against Iran on Nov. 29 — to determine if it can make it to the knockout part of the competition. The odds suggest that could be too much of an ask.

Read More: What Qatar Built for the Most Expensive World Cup EverGetting the ball in the net has been a problem, as witnessed by its two most recent exhibition matches when the US failed to score. According to online betting firm Bet365, the team has an even chance it will score three or fewer goals in its whole tournament, regardless of whether that lasts three games or longer.

The US is more than likely to exit the tournament at the group stage after its match against Iran — the odds of doing so are 8/11, meaning a successful $11 wager yields a profit of $8. Brazil is the favorite to secure a record sixth title, while the odds of the US winning the tournament is an improbable 200/1, according to Paddy Power, an online sports betting site.

For anyone wary of betting directly on events on the field, there’s another potential way to make money off the tournament — stock investors can also short small-cap stocks from countries that are likely to lose matches.

--With assistance from Paul Jarvis.

