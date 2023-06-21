The US Is Unprepared to Care for Its Aging Population: Big Take Podcast

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Terminal.

By 2030, people over the age of 65 in the US will outnumber those under 18. That’s in part because people are living longer, in a testament to modern medicine. But are health systems and social programs equipped to support so many seniors at the same time? Bloomberg reporter Priya Anand tells the story of a tech startup that’s trying to fill part of the void in senior care — and the challenges it’s facing. Health economist Jonathan Skinner also joins to discuss what the US needs to do in order to meet the needs of aging Baby Boomers.

Read more: Assault Allegations Plague a $1.4 Billion Home Eldercare Startup

Listen to The Big Take podcast every weekday and subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://bloom.bg/3F3EJAK

Have questions or comments for Wes and the team? Reach us at bigtake@bloomberg.net.This episode was produced by: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Sound Design/Engineer: Gilda Garcia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.